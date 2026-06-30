Realfiction Holding AB: Annual General Meeting in Realfiction Holding AB

The Annual General Meeting in Realfiction Holding AB held today decided in accordance with the Board's and shareholders' proposals, and the following resolutions were adopted.

Resolution on adoption of the financial statements, disposal of the result and discharging the Board members and the CEO from liability

The Meeting adopted income statements, balance sheets and the proposal of the Board of Directors and the CEO that no dividend is to be distributed for the financial year 2025 and that the loss for the year should be carried forward. The Meeting furthermore discharged the Board members and the CEO from liability vis-à-vis the Company.

Board of Directors and Auditors

The Meeting re-elected Lars Bentsen Møller, Clas Dyrholm and Peter Simonsen as ordinary board members.

Lars Bentsen Møller was elected as Chairman of the Board.

Directors' fees were set at an amount of DKK 150,000 per year to the Chairman and DKK 75,000 per year to each of the other board members.

Election of the accounting firm Mazars AB was resolved for a one-year period of mandate, consequently up to and including the Annual General Meeting 2027, whereby the accounting firm has informed that authorised public accountant Anders O Persson will be the auditor in charge. Fees to the auditors will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors regarding issues

The Board of Directors was authorised to, at one or several occasions during the time up until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The authorization may be used within the limits of the articles of association. The CEO was authorised to make such minor formal adjustments of the resolution as might be necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Helsingborg, 30 June 2026

Realfiction Holding AB

The Board of Directors

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.