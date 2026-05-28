Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction Holding AB announces its Q1 Interim Report for January -March 2026 and reiterates its previously communicated liquidity runway expectations

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that the Q1 Interim Report for January - March 2026 is now available. The full report is attached as a separate document and can also be downloaded from the Company's website (www.realfiction.com/investor-financial-reports). A printed copy can be ordered via investor@realfiction.com. Below is a brief summary of the Q1 Interim Report, including information regarding the Company's current liquidity runway expectations.

Going concern and financial runway

As commercial agreements related to the Company's DPT platform have not yet materialised, the Company's liquidity outlook remains challenging, and the Company made an early loan repayment of MSEK 2 in April following a covenant-related event linked to the Company's market capitalisation. There remains a significant risk that similar repayment obligations may arise during the summer and autumn under the same loan agreement framework.

Based on the Company's current cash flow forecasts, including an expected additional loan repayment during July 2026, existing liquidity is expected to support operations into late summer 2026 in the absence of additional capital inflows from commercial agreements, financing activities and/or other liquidity measures.

Consequently, the Company remains dependent on successful near-term progress in ongoing commercial, technical, strategic and financing initiatives in order to support continued operations beyond this period. These circumstances indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Nevertheless, the Board of Directors and Management continue to consider the going concern basis of preparation to be appropriate based on the Company's cash flow forecasts and underlying assumptions, ongoing commercial discussions, the strategic review process, expected near-term technical validation activities related to the alternative nematic crystal approach, ongoing financing efforts and Management's expectation that sufficient liquidity measures can be secured to support continued operations. However, no definitive financing solution has been secured at this time.

Q1 2026 important key figures:

• 7% decrease in total revenue in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025

• Solvency ratio of 63.6% at 31 March 2026 compared to 67% at 31 December 2025

• Operating cash flow improved by TSEK 2,679 to TSEK -4,214 in Q1 2026 from TSEK -6,893 in Q1 2025.

During and after the period, Realfiction experienced the following development in its business:

Directional Pixel TechnologyTM ("DPT"): During 2026, the Company showcased DPT at CES in January and at SID Display Week 2026 in May, two of the most important annual events for the global display industry. At Display Week, Realfiction's Director of Advanced Display Technology, Steen Iversen, was invited to present the Company's work related to the microLED implementation of DPT at the SID Symposium. In addition, the Company was one of a limited number of companies invited to exhibit its latest multi-user 3D DPT display demonstrator as part of the I-Zone exhibition.

The Company continues to progress the commercialisation of DPT while also advancing an alternative DPT approach based on nematic liquid crystals, which could potentially provide a more direct and scalable path towards commercial implementation. Technical validation activities related to the alternative approach are ongoing, with important milestones expected during the coming months.

Commercial discussions continue with global technology and display companies regarding potential multi-user 3D display applications, technical evaluations and potential development collaborations.

Legacy display sales: The Company continues efforts to transition parts of its legacy display activities to a more asset-light operating model. During early Q2 2026, the Company entered into a geographically limited production and sales license agreement related to Dreamoc XL5. The agreement generated a limited license fee payment during Q2 and supports the Company's broader licensing-oriented commercial approach.

CEO Clas Dyrholm comments: "While our short-term liquidity situation remains challenging, we continue to see strong strategic and commercial interest in DPT, supported by the ongoing development of our alternative nematic crystal approach, and remain focused on advancing both the technology and our commercial dialogues. At the same time, we are actively pursuing financing and strategic initiatives intended to support continued operations and the longer-term commercialisation of DPT."

We highlight the following key figures from the Q1 Interim Report:

Q1 2026 (1 January - 31 March 2026)

• Revenue: TSEK 811 (Q1 2025: TSEK 874)

• Gross profit: TSEK 492 (Q1 2025: TSEK 491)

• Gross profit margin: 60.7% (Q1 2025: 56.2%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -6,511 (Q1 2025: TSEK -8,409)

• Earnings per share: SEK -0.27 (Q1 2025: -0.42)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK -4,214 (Q1 2025: TSEK -6,893)

• Equity: TSEK 42,464 (Q1 2025: TSEK 39,953)

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

This information is information that Realfiction is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-28 18:00 CEST.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.