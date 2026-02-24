Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction Holding AB Board of Directors Initiates Strategic Review to Strengthen Commercialization of DPT Technology

The Board of Directors of Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a strategic process with the aim to strengthening the commercialization of DPT technology, by exploring and evaluating the interest and conditions for a potential industrial partnership, joint venture, or other strategic combination involving the Company, including to explore any interest by potential acquirers of the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

The decision is based on an overall assessment of the Company's long-term development opportunities and is intended to ensure the best possible conditions for accelerating commercialization, mass production, and global sales of the Company's DPT technology.

The Board believes that a structural solution could potentially strengthen the Company's market position, accelerate the scaling of the technology, and create increased value for shareholders. The process will include an evaluation of relevant strategic alternatives and potential interested parties.

No decision has been made at this time, and there can be no assurance that the process will result in any partnership, transaction or offer for the Company. The Company will continuously assess its options and will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations should any material developments occur.

The Company's day-to-day operations, activities, and strategic priorities will continue unchanged while the strategic review is ongoing.

This information is information that Realfiction is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-24 13:32 CET.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.