Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction Holding AB announces its Q3 Interim Report for July - September 2025

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that the Q3 Interim Report for July - September 2025 is now available. The full report is attached as a separate document and can also be downloaded from the Company's website (www.realfiction.com/investor-financial-reports). A printed copy can be ordered via investor@realfiction.com. Below is a brief summary of the Q3 Interim Report.

Important key information and figures:

• Rights issue and loan refinancing secures financial runway for commercialising DPT

• 94% decrease in total revenue in Q3-2025 compared to Q3-2024

• Solvency ratio of 66% at 30 September 2025 compared to 58% at 31 December 2024



During and after the period, Realfiction experienced the following development in its business:



Financial runway: With the preferential rights issue and the restructuring of the loan from Fenja Capital completed in September, our capital position has been further strengthened. Together with the expected proceeds from the TO2 warrant program, this provides the funding required to continue commercialising DPT under our current forecast assumptions. To achieve long-term financial sustainability, we are relying on revenue from future DPT-related agreements as these materialise.

Directional Pixel TechnologyTM ("DPT"): The third quarter of 2024 included revenue of SEK 7.4 million from a DPT proof-of-concept project, which was not repeated in 2025. This explains a significant part of the year-on-year revenue decline. To further facilitate our path towards signing more commercial agreements in 2025 and 2026, we have developed a world-first demonstrator showing a key advantage of DPT compared to existing high-resolution 3D displays: the ability to deliver different 3D and/or 2D content to multiple viewers at the same time, up to three unique perspectives today, with a path to five or more.

This demonstrator is now being used in both new and ongoing commercial discussions. Following our productive Asia tour in October and early November, we will conduct a second round of meetings in Asia in late November and December with several high-profile display companies.

Mixed Reality displays: In the third quarter, we saw a decline in revenue from our legacy mixed reality displays. This is expected due to our focus on our DPT platform, although our legacy displays still enjoy interest from certain partners and customers. The fourth quarter has started on a clearly improved trajectory, with revenues already exceeding the Q3 level and currently tracking as the highest since the fourth quarter of 2024.

CEO Clas Dyrholm comments: "We continued to have a strong focus on both existing and new commercial discussions regarding our DPT platform in the third quarter. We are engaged in discussions across several segments of the display industry, and we are seeing progress in multiple areas as well as growing interest from new potential partners. Our investments remain focused on marketing, PR, trade shows and targeted presentations for potential partners as we work to secure such agreements in 2025 and 2026."

We highlight the following key figures from the Q2 Interim Report:

Q3 2025 (1 July - 30 September 2025)

• Revenue: TSEK 606 (Q3-2024: TSEK 9,835)

• Gross profit: TSEK 314 (Q3-2024: TSEK 8,074)

• Gross profit margin: 51.8% (Q3-2024: 82.1%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -7,445 (Q3-2024: TSEK -340)

• Earnings per share: SEK -0.35 (Q3-2024: -0.02)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK -7,900 (Q3-2024: TSEK -4,082)

• Equity: TSEK 51,329 (Q3-2024: TSEK 51,724)

Q1-Q3, 2025 (1 January - 30 September 2025)

• Revenue: TSEK 2,612 (Q1-Q3, 2024: TSEK 14,046)

• Gross profit: TSEK 1,545 (Q1-Q3, 2024: TSEK 10,657)

• Gross profit margin: 59.2% (Q1-Q3, 2024: 75.9%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -23,516 (Q1-Q3, 2024: TSEK -16,971)

• Earnings per share: SEK -1,15 (Q1-Q3, 2024: -0.86)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK -19,001 (Q1-Q3, 2024: TSEK -15,585)

• Equity: TSEK 51,329 (Q1-Q3, 2024: TSEK 51,724)

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.