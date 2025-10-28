Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction builds world's first 3D display showing three different full-screen experiences simultaneously

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or "the Company"), an innovator in advanced display technologies, has built a demonstration display that proves the functionality of its Directional Pixel Technology ("DPT"), showing that the multi-viewer concept works in practice by enabling three users to view three different full-screen 3D experiences simultaneously, without the need for glasses or headsets.

This world-first demonstrator confirms that DPT can deliver true multi-user functionality and serves as a key proof point toward realizing its full commercial potential, enabling shared 3D and multi-view experiences on the same display.

From one to many: a new dimension in shared 3D

Previous DPT demonstrations, such as the display presented at CES in early 2024, showcased how two viewers could experience the same 3D content from different positions. The new 4-inch demonstrator now delivers different 3D and 2D content to multiple viewers simultaneously, up to three unique perspectives today, with a path to five or more.

Existing glasses-free 3D displays, whether single- or multi-viewer, create the 3D effect by dividing the screen's pixels between multiple viewing angles, which inherently reduces effective resolution and image sharpness. As a result, most products remain small, single-viewer solutions, while the few larger multi-viewer versions face additional trade-offs that have prevented market readiness for use cases such as TVs and meeting-room displays. Realfiction's technology delivers different 3D and 2D content to multiple viewers simultaneously without reducing image resolution, offering up to three unique perspectives today, with a path to five or more, and is designed for deployment in larger formats as well.

Unlocking new experiences and use cases

The new demonstrator unlocks and proves the potential of DPT and paves the way for several emerging applications across both 3D and 2D environments:

3D gaming: multiple players can view distinct perspectives of the same scene, each rendered in true depth.

multiple players can view distinct perspectives of the same scene, each rendered in true depth. Telepresence, embodied AI and collaboration: the display can host lifelike 3D representations of people or AI-driven assistants, enabling natural eye contact, realistic depth perception, and shared interaction for meetings, receptions, or customer service.

the display can host lifelike 3D representations of people or AI-driven assistants, enabling natural eye contact, realistic depth perception, and shared interaction for meetings, receptions, or customer service. Multiview: a single display presenting different 2D or 3D content to different viewers at the same time.

a single display presenting different 2D or 3D content to different viewers at the same time. Personalized or private viewing: the display can adapt to each viewer's position, creating individually tailored or privacy-protected content experiences.

Proof to skeptics, built for progress

The 4-inch demonstrator combines an in-house developed mini-LED panel with a pixel pitch of 1.2 mm, and Realfiction's newly designed 4-inch Spatial Light Modulator using super-fast ferroelectric liquid crystals ("FLC"), built at minimal expense to demonstrate to skeptics that the technology truly works while preserving substantial funds for commercialization into mass production of larger displays based on DPT.

"By combining a mini-LED display with eye tracking and our new FLC-based light modulation, we have now demonstrated how our directional-pixel approach can reproduce true-perspective 3D images with a level of realism that allows natural eye contact and a genuine sense of emotional connection in telepresence, or even in interactions with embodied AI personas such as customer-facing LLMs with a human-like appearance," says Steen Iversen, Realfiction's Director of Advanced Display Technology.

"While many are waiting for our next product-focused commercial agreements, this achievement demonstrates the maturity and scalability of our technology," says Realfiction CEO Clas Dyrholm. Some potential licensees have requested tangible proof that the technology performs as claimed, and our new demonstrator provides exactly that. I am excited to be in Asia right now, meeting both new and long-standing contacts at leading display manufacturers to showcase the demonstrator and discuss potential licensing and collaboration possibilities."

Realfiction will present the new demonstrator publicly at CES in Las Vegas in January 2026, followed by an investor showcase later that month at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen.

