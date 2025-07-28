Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction Holding AB announces its Q2 Interim Report for April - June 2025

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that the Q2 Interim Report for April - June 2025 is now available. The full report is attached as a separate document and can also be downloaded from the Company's website (www.realfiction.com/investor-financial-reports). A printed copy can be ordered via investor@realfiction.com. Below is a brief summary of the Q2 Interim Report.

Important key information and figures:

• Rights issue and loan refinancing to extend financial runway

• 55% decrease in total revenue in Q2-2025 compared to Q2-2024

• 51% decrease in gross profit in Q2-2025 compared to Q2-2024

• 8.6% increase (5.2 points) in gross profit margin in Q2-2025 compared to Q2-2024

• Solvency ratio of 47.6% at 30 June 2025 compared to 56% at 31 December 2024



During and after the period, Realfiction experienced the following development in its business:



Financial runway: As previously communicated, we are carrying out a rights issue of shares and warrants which, together with a SEK 15 million refinancing of the Fenja Capital loan, is expected to provide the funding needed to commercialize DPT and potentially enable the company to reach operational cash-flow positivity from its licensing based DPT business model, based on our underlying forecast assumptions.

Directional Pixel TechnologyTM ("DPT"): In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to achieve considerable progress in the commercialization of our DPT platform. The major milestone achieved was the unveiling of the world's first MicroLED-based 3D display, which is powered by DPT and developed in close cooperation with PlayNitride. The first presentation was made at Touch Taiwan 2025 in April, where it drew major attention from the display industry as well as display tech enthusiasts. We are working on the next iteration of our Spatial Light Modulator (SLM), as this is needed to remove the last visual imperfections. This iteration will also introduce the super-fast Ferro-Electric Crystal (FLC) material, for which Realfiction has secured an exclusive license to. When successfully implemented in our SLM, the FLC material will enable not only an image free from the imperfections from the first version, but even more importantly enable the full set of DPT features including 3D for multiple users with individual perspectives/images for each person.

Mixed Reality displays: In Q2-2025, our legacy mixed reality displays continued to contribute with a valuable positive cash flow. There was an expected decline in revenue compared to the same period last year due to our strategic shift in focus and resources toward the DPT business, but we continue to see excellent implementations of these displays around the world from our partners.

CEO Clas Dyrholm comments: "With ongoing progress in the refinements of our DPT platform, existing commercial partnerships and encouraging discussions with more potential commercial partners in our focus areas, we are eager to start capitalising on our developments. We are still targeting NRE and up-front payments from multiple customer projects in 2025 and 2026, followed by per-unit license fees from commercial products beginning in late 2026 or early 2027."

We highlight the following key figures from the Q2 Interim Report:

Q2 2025 (1 April - 30 June 2025)

• Revenue: TSEK 1,132 (Q2-2024: TSEK 2,508)

• Gross profit: TSEK 740 (Q2-2024: TSEK 1,511)

• Gross profit margin: 65.4% (Q2-2024: 60.2%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -7,662 (Q2-2024: TSEK -8,508)

• Earnings per share: SEK -0.38 (Q2-2024: -0.43)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK -4,208 (Q2-2024: TSEK -6,122)

• Equity: TSEK 33,822 (Q2-2024: TSEK 52,309)

H1 2025 (1 January - 30 June 2025)

• Revenue: TSEK 2,006 (H1-2024: TSEK 4,211)

• Gross profit: TSEK 1,231 (H1-2024: TSEK 2,583)

• Gross profit margin: 61.4% (H1-2024: 61.3%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -16,071 (H1-2024: TSEK -16,631)

• Earnings per share: SEK -0.81 (H1-2024: -0.85)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK -11,101 (H1-2024: TSEK -11,503)

• Equity: TSEK 33,822 (H1-2024: TSEK 52,309)

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

This information is information that Realfiction is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-28 08:15 CEST.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's patent portfolio comprises 15 patent families with applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.