Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction Holding AB announces its Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2024

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that the Year-End Report for 1 January - 31 December 2024 is now available. The full report is attached as a separate document and can also be downloaded from the Company's website (www.realfiction.com/investor-financial-reports). A printed copy can be ordered via investor@realfiction.com. Below is a brief summary of the Year-End Report.

Important key information and figures:

• Receipt of SEK 7.4 million from first DPT-related commercial agreement

• Financial runway extended into August 2025

• 64% increase in total revenue in Q4-2024 compared to Q4-2023

• 55% increase in gross profit in Q4-2024 compared to Q4-2023

• 5.5% decrease (3.8 points) in gross profit margin in Q4-2024 compared to Q4-2023

• Solvency ratio of 58.2% at 31 December 2024 compared to 75.4% at 31 December 2023



During and after the period, Realfiction experienced the following developments in its business:



Directional Pixel TechnologyTM ("DPT"): In the fourth quarter, we received payment of 7.4 MSEK for the Q3-delivery of a custom-tailored proof-of-concept to a customer. This project, designed for potential use in gigantic future entertainment venues, demonstrated our ability to monetize our technology and execute complex engagements. In early 2025, we signed our first licensing agreement with Shantou Goworld Display Co. Ltd., a highly respected company in the display manufacturing industry. A dual-view center stack display is being tailored for leading automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers - a sought-after use case that we believe will validate DPT in a high-volume industry. We also completed the development of our first DPT key component, which has now been successfully combined with both microLED and OLED displays. This marks significant progress in enabling dual-view and 3D viewing across multiple display platforms and opens new doors for adoption across the automotive, professional, and entertainment sectors.

Mixed Reality displays: We were very pleased to see stronger-than-expected sales of our mixed reality displays in the fourth quarter, contributing to positive cash flow of TSEK 5,312 for the period.

Financial runway: The positive cash flow in Q4 2024, combined with reduced cost spending, has provided the Company with sufficient liquidity to sustain its business operations, including the execution of its go-to-market strategy for Directional Pixel Technology into August 2025 - a two-month extension compared to our previous guidance. The Board and management are actively evaluating various strategic and financial alternatives. These include business development initiatives - such as new commercial and licensing agreements with upfront payments - as well as other financing options, to ensure continued operations and long-term value creation. The Board is confident that Realfiction is well positioned to secure the funding to support its operational and strategic plans.

CEO Clas Dyrholm comments: "In our dialogues with industry leaders, a recurring question has been: Can it scale? This focus on feasibility - not just innovation - has shaped our development strategy. As communicated earlier, we have made significant progress in establishing a scalable production framework for a key DPT component. By providing this framework ourselves, we reduce uncertainty for potential partners and help streamline their path to adoption. We are now seeing a clear shift in perception when presenting and engaging with future licensees. With production readiness taking shape and technical feasibility being demonstrated, we are increasingly optimistic about the next phase of commercial adoption."

We highlight the following key figures from the Year-End Report:

Q4 2024 (1 October - 31 December 2024)

• Revenue: TSEK 4,573 (Q4-2023: TSEK 2,792)

• Gross profit: TSEK 3,001 (Q4-2023: TSEK 1,938)

• Gross profit margin: 65.6% (Q4-2023: 69.4%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -5,827 (Q4-2023: TSEK -2,308)

• Earnings per share: SEK -0.07 (Q4-2023: -0.01)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK 6,034 (Q4-2023: TSEK 3,194)

• Equity: TSEK 51,790 (Q4-2023: TSEK 67,471)

Q1-Q4 2024 (1 January - 31 December 2024)

• Revenue: TSEK 18,619 (Q1-Q4 2023: TSEK 9,923)

• Gross profit: TSEK 13,658 (Q1-Q4 2023: TSEK 6,525)

• Gross profit margin: 73.4% (Q1-Q4 2023: 65.8%)

• Result after financial items: TSEK -22,798 (Q1-Q4 2023: TSEK -8,120)

• Earnings per share: SEK -0.93 (Q1-Q4 2023: -0.31)

• Cash flow from operating activities: TSEK -9,551 (Q1-Q4 2023: TSEK -2,295)

• Equity: TSEK 51,790 (Q1-Q4 2023: TSEK 67,471)

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

This information is information that Realfiction is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-27 17:45 CET.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's patent portfolio comprises 15 patent families with applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.