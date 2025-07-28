Das Instrument U5L SE0017769136 ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2025

The instrument U5L SE0017769136 ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2025



Das Instrument 7VL SE0009920994 REALFICTION HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2025

The instrument 7VL SE0009920994 REALFICTION HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2025



Das Instrument RMC FR0000130395 REMY COINTREAU EO 1,60 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2025

The instrument RMC FR0000130395 REMY COINTREAU EO 1,60 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2025



Das Instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2025

The instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2025





