Freitag, 25.07.2025
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
WKN: A3DMU0 | ISIN: SE0017769136 | Ticker-Symbol: U5L
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 09:59
0,051 Euro
-6,48 % -0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 11:10 Uhr
Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting In Arctic Blue Beverages Ab On 25 July 2025

The extraordinary general meeting of Arctic Blue Beverages AB reg. no 559361-7078 (the "Company"), was held today, 25 July 2025, at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå on Sveavägen 20 in Stockholm. The following main resolutions were passed by the required majority at the meeting:

Resolution to amend the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to amend the limits of the share capital and number of shares in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, entailing that:

  • The share capital shall be not less than SEK 3,698,400 and not more than SEK 14,793,600.
  • The number of shares shall be not less than 77,050,000 and not more than 308,200,000.

Approval of the board of directors' decision from 23 June 2025 to issue new shares with preferential rights for the existing shareholders

The general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' decision from 23 June 2025 on a new issue of not more than 52,396,178 shares. The Company's share capital may increase by not more than SEK 2,515,016.544. The right to subscribe for shares shall be granted with preferential rights to those who are registered shareholders in the Company on the record date for the issue, 30 July 2025, whereby the holding of one (1) share entitles the holder to two (2) subscription rights. One (1) subscription right shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share. The subscription price is SEK 0.5 per share. For full terms and conditions, please refer to the press release published by the Company on 23 June 2025 regarding the rights issue.

For more information please contact

Petri Hirvonen, CEO
Phone: +358 40 571 0834
Email: petri.hirvonen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com

This information is information that Arctic Blue Beverages is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-25 12:10 EEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
