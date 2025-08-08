Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Shift in Consumer Trends Drives Growth for Arctic Blue Beverages' Emerging Portfolio Stars

Nightwish Gin, White Label concepts, and innovative Long Drinks fuel sales momentum in key markets.

Sales of Arctic Blue Beverages' newest offerings are surging as consumers embrace customization, fandom-driven products, and convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) options.

Arctic Blue Beverages is witnessing a significant shift in consumer demand, with innovative products taking center stage in its portfolio. Today's customers seek personalization, express identity through purchasing choices, and increasingly opt for premium yet convenient beverage solutions.

Nightwish Gin Becomes a Fan-Favorite

The standout performer is Nightwish Gin, created in collaboration with the iconic Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish. This unique product has quickly outpaced other bestsellers in Arctic Blue Beverages' lineup, driven by strong e-commerce sales and rising demand in the European market. Joint marketing campaigns with the band and visibility at selected music events have amplified interest, making Nightwish Gin a hit among core fan communities.

White Label Gins Offer Personalization for Brands and Individuals

Another exciting innovation is Arctic Blue Distillery's customizable White Label Gin, available for both businesses and private customers. Based on the signature Coastal Dry Gin recipe, buyers can choose from partially customized or fully personalized label designs, offering a way to integrate brand identity or personal flair into a premium gin experience.

This White Label concept is gaining traction in the HoReCa segment, where hospitality businesses seek to elevate their guest experience with branded gin offerings. It's also proving popular for corporate gifts and special occasions, providing a distinctive and memorable option.

Long Drinks Reinvent Convenience with Bold New Flavors

Meanwhile, the Long Drink category continues its upward trajectory as consumers seek premium, convenient choices. Arctic Blue's innovative flavors, Laku (liquorice) and Rose, have quickly won fans in Finland through Kesko retail stores and are now reaching international customers via the company's e-commerce platform. These RTDs are also available through selected HoReCa channels.

Looking Ahead: HoReCa, E-Commerce & U.S. Expansion

Under new leadership, Arctic Blue Beverages is doubling down on serving HoReCa customers in Finland with personalized support, enhancing the Arctic Blue Distillery Showroom experience, expanding e-commerce with robust marketing, and working on bringing Long Drinks to the U.S. market. The strong sales performance of these products reflects the success of this refreshed strategic focus.

"The popularity of these products underscores our commitment to offering customers the choices they want, without compromising our core values and sustainable growth," says Petri Hirvonen, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Arctic Blue Beverages will continue to prioritize these key offerings, with expectations for sustained growth across the portfolio.



For more information please contact

Petri Hirvonen, CEO

Phone: +358 40 5710 834

Email: petri.hirvonen@arcticbluebeverages.com

Pauliina Marjanen, Marketing Manager

Phone: +358 50 336 5986

Email: pauliina.marjanen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com