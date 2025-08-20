Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Arctic Blue Beverages announces outcome in rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE.

Arctic Blue Beverages AB ("Arctic Blue Beverages" or the "Company") announces the outcome of the Company's fully secured rights issue of shares, which was resolved by the board of directors on 23 June 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 25 July 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period of the Rights Issue ended on 18 August 2025. The Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately SEK 4.7 million with and without preferential rights, corresponding to a subscription rate of approximately 18.0 percent. The remaining portion up to 100 percent subscription of the Rights Issue, corresponding to approximately SEK 21.5 million or approximately 82.0 percent of the Rights Issue, has been allocated to guarantors in accordance with entered guarantee commitments. The guarantee commitments under the bottom guarantee are thereby partially utilized in an amount of approximately SEK 10.3 million, corresponding to approximately 39.3 percent of the Rights Issue. The guarantee commitments under the top-down guarantee are fully utilized in an amount of approximately SEK 11.2 million, corresponding to approximately 42.7 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, Arctic Blue Beverages will thus receive approximately SEK 26.2 million before issue costs and set-offs.

The subscription period in Arctic Blue Beverages' issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders ended on 18 August 2025. In the Rights Issue, 7,734,847 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately SEK 3.9 million or 14.8 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 1,691,040 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.8 million or 3.2 percent of the Rights Issue. Together, subscription with and without the support of subscription rights thus corresponds to approximately SEK 4.7 million or 18.0 percent of the Rights Issue. The remaining portion up to 100 percent of the Rights Issue, corresponding to approximately SEK 21.5 million or approximately 82.0 percent of the Rights Issue, has been allocated to guarantors in accordance with entered guarantee commitments. The guarantee commitments under the bottom guarantee are thereby partially utilized in an amount of approximately SEK 10.3 million, corresponding to approximately 39.3 percent of the Rights Issue. The guarantee commitments under the top-down guarantee are fully utilized in an amount of approximately SEK 11.2 million, corresponding to approximately 42.7 percent of the Rights Issue.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue was SEK 0.50 per share. Through the Rights Issue, Arctic Blue Beverages will receive approximately SEK 26.2 million before deduction of issue costs and set-offs.

Allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the allocation principles set out in the information memorandum published by the Company on 29 July 2025. Notification regarding allocation will be made by posting a contract note to each subscriber. Allocated shares shall be paid for in accordance with the instructions in the contract note.

Trading in BTA

Trading in BTA (paid subscribed share) takes place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. As soon as the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, BTAs will be converted into shares without special notification from Euroclear.

Shares, share capital, and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Arctic Blue Beverages will increase by 52,396,178 shares, from 26,198,089 shares to 78,594,267 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 2,515,016.544, from SEK 1,257,508.272 to SEK 3,772,524.816, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 66.7 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Compensation to guarantors

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has received guarantee commitments. The guarantee commitments are divided into a so-called bottom guarantee and a so-called top-down guarantee. For guarantee commitments made within the framework of the bottom guarantee, a guarantee fee of fourteen (14) percent of the guaranteed amount will be paid in cash, or alternatively, sixteen (16) percent of the guaranteed amount in newly issued shares. Each guarantor within the bottom guarantee has the right to choose whether the guarantee compensation should be paid in cash or in the form of shares. No compensation will be paid for commitments within the top-down guarantee.

The subscription price for any shares issued as guarantee compensation has been negotiated within the framework of the guarantee procurement and set at SEK 0.50 per share, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. Bottom guarantors who wish to receive their guarantee compensation in the form of shares must notify Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB accordingly. Any decision regarding the issuance of shares to guarantors will be announced through a separate press release.

Lock-up undertakings

In connection with the Rights Issue, members of the board of directors and management have undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to sell or otherwise dispose of their shares in the Company during a period of 180 days from and including the date of the announcement of the final outcome of the Rights Issue.

Advisors

Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB acts as financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as the issue agent.

For more information, please contact:

Petri Hirvonen, CEO

Phone: +358 40 571 0834

Email: petri.hirvonen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com

