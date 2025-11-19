Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Interim Report Jan-sep 2025

THE PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Revenues (Jan - Sep): SEK 3 479 thousand (SEK 3 780 thousand on corresponding period 2024)

EBITDA: SEK -10 039 thousand (SEK -9 319 thousand)

Adjusted operative EBITDA 1) - 8 991 thousand (SEK -9 273) improved from corresponding period

- 8 991 thousand (SEK -9 273) improved from corresponding period EBIT: SEK -11 088 thousand (SEK -10 474 thousand)

Net result: SEK -12 602 thousand (SEK -11 606 thousand)

Earnings per share (EPS) -0,33 SEK / share

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 5 764 thousand (30 September 2025)



THE PERIOD JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Revenues (Jul - Sep): SEK 1 188 thousand (SEK 1 110 thousand on corresponding period 2024)

EBITDA: SEK - 1 553 thousand (SEK -2 959 thousand)

Adjusted operative EBITDA 1) -2 342 thousand (SEK -2 913) improved from corresponding period

-2 342 thousand (SEK -2 913) improved from corresponding period EBIT: SEK -1 906 thousand (SEK -3 254 thousand)

Net result: SEK -2 777 thousand (SEK -4 113 thousand)

Earnings per share (EPS) -0,06 SEK / share

1)Excluding incentive programs provisions and restructuring costs

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to amend the articles of association.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' decision from 23 June 2025 to issue new shares with preferential rights for the existing shareholders.

The Company announced the outcome of its fully secured rights issue of shares. Through the rights issue, the Company received approximately SEK 26,2 million before issue costs and set-offs.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD

The Company's subsidiary Arctic Blue Beverages Oy signed a term sheet with former NHL star and entrepreneur Teemu Selänne regarding the formation of a joint venture aimed at launching and commercializing the Arctic Blue Long Drink product portfolio in the U.S. market.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

IMPORTANCE OF COMMERCIALIZATION AND A WIDER PORTFOLIO IN A DECLINING MARKET

"The summer of 2025 was challenging in Finland both in terms of restaurant sales and Alko monopoly's sales. By well implemented sales campaigns we were able to improve our on-trade sales and compensate declining sales in Alko.

Arctic Blue Long Drink is an important product for us because it brought the product to a completely new distribution channel and to new customer groups who shop in grocery stores. Building product awareness in a new channel will take time, but summer 2025 sales has shown us that this is the right and potentially very significant product for the Company both in domestic and export markets.

Arctic Blue Distillery has brought a whole new addition to the Company's product offering when we have developed new unique products, organize local product tastings and other events at the Arctic Blue Distillery in the heart of Helsinki. In the future, this will expand Arctic Blue's product awareness further and increase sales of the Company's products.

During the third quarter of 2025, our sales revenue increased by 7% compared to the same period last year. On the Finnish domestic market, the positive sales development was fueled by increased on-trade distribution. Well implemented sales campaigns both in Finnish domestic market and travel retail and improved weather conditions compensated the drop in Alko sales and turned the total net sales positive compared to last year.

The Arctic Blue Distillery has continued to produce and develop new small batch gins. New special editions have been delivered to e.g. Finland's largest restaurant chain S-Group's premium hotels and restaurants.

Nightwish Gin - a collaboration with the band Nightwish - is gaining more Alko monopoly shop listings nationwide every quarter thanks to the band's big fanbase in Finland. Also long drink sales increased in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Export sales have continued to be slower than expected, with no significant growth achieved. However, we are aware that building local awareness and brand visibility is crucial for our e-commerce strategy, and thus we will further continue investing in it through collaborations with local influencers and premium on-trade partners.

Although the challenging economic situation continued throughout the third quarter, there were positive signs, such as overall sales growth compared to the previous year, as well an increased on-trade distribution and new special editions of Arctic Blue Distillery. Also first signs of a leaner cost structure were visible in the financial figures.

Thanks to the existing and new shareholders the proceeds from the fully secured rights issue supported and will support us to further accelerate our sales, strengthen commercialization of our products and enter the U.S. market by leveraging the strength of our Long Drink portfolio. This effort is supported by an American investor consortium led by Finnish NHL legend and entrepreneur Teemu Selänne.

We will continue to execute our growth strategy in Europe and ensure a launch in the United States to support Arctic Blue Beverages' growth and international expansion", says Petri Hirvonen, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Arctic Blue Beverages AB has published its January - September 2025 Interim Report on the Company's website today. The Interim Report is available to download on the Company's website www.arcticbluebeverages.com/investors/financial-reports/. A PDF version of the Interim Report is attached to this press release.

