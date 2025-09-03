Terms:

Each warrant of series TO2 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 31 August 2026 to and including 14 September 2026, however not less than the share's quota value and not more than SEK 10.00.