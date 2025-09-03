At the request of Realfiction Holding AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 04 September 2025.
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 46 8-5030 15 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
|Security name:
|Realfiction Holding AB TO2
|Short name:
|REALFI TO2
|ISIN code:
|SE0025197569
|Orderbook ID:
|420755
|Terms:
|Each warrant of series TO2 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 31 August 2026 to and including 14 September 2026, however not less than the share's quota value and not more than SEK 10.00.
|Subscription period:
|2026-09-16 - 2026-09-30
|Last trading day:
|2026-09-25
