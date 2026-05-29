Yesterday, May 28, 2026, Realfiction Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares and equity rights shall be given observation status.



Company name:

Realfiction Holding AB

Shares

Short name:



REALFI ISIN code: SE0009920994

Equity rights

Short name:

REALFI TO2 ISIN code: SE0025197569

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.