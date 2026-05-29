Yesterday, May 28, 2026, Realfiction Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.
According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.
With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares and equity rights shall be given observation status.
Company name:
Realfiction Holding AB
Shares
Short name:
REALFI
|ISIN code:
|SE0009920994
|Equity rights
Short name:
REALFI TO2
|ISIN code:
|SE0025197569
For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
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