

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 22.09.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS HARWORTH PRICE TARGET TO 195 (202) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS HENRY BOOT PRICE TARGET TO 186 (219) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS M&C SAATCHI PRICE TARGET TO 175 (195) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS RESOLUTE MINING PRICE TARGET TO 100 (106) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES CRANSWICK TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 6080 (5770) PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES SMITHS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 3200 (3150) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS BURBERRY TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 1200 (1400) PENCE - SHORE CAPITAL REINITIATES ITHACA ENERGY WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 340 PENCE



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