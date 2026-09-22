Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: BBKCD) (WKN: A2PS9W) ("Surge" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Netcoins has released three upgrades to its crypto trading platform: TradingView charts in the Netcoins mobile app, coin-to-coin trading, and the addition of BNB, PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Plasma (XPL).

These upgrades advance the Netcoins retail trading platform, the first of Surge Digital's four strategic pillars. The other three are Crypto-as-a-Service infrastructure for fintechs and financial institutions, blockchain intelligence and analytics through Blockchain Intelligence Group, and stablecoin-based payments.

"Our customers told us what they want from Netcoins: better tools, more assets and an easier way to move between them. All three are now live," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Surge Digital and Netcoins. "People expect the same charts on their phone that they get on their desktop, and coin-to-coin trading removes a step they should never have had to take. This is what executing on our first pillar looks like: a regulated Canadian trading platform that keeps getting better for the people who use it."

TradingView Charts Now on Mobile

Netcoins customers can now use TradingView charts directly in the Netcoins mobile app (iOS and Android). TradingView charting is already available on the Netcoins web platform, and this release brings the same experience to mobile, where customers can review price action across multiple timeframes and apply technical indicators without leaving the app.

Coin-to-Coin Trading

Netcoins has launched coin-to-coin trading, which allows customers to swap or convert one crypto asset directly into another in a single transaction. Until now, moving between two crypto assets on Netcoins meant selling the first asset for dollars and then buying the second. Coin-to-coin trading removes that step. This raises the total count of available trading to 65 assets and 157 trading pairs.

BNB, CAKE and XPL Now Live

Netcoins has added three crypto assets, each from a different part of the digital asset market:

BNB (BNB): the native asset of BNB Chain and one of the largest crypto assets in the world by market capitalization, widely regarded as the leading exchange ecosystem token.

the native asset of BNB Chain and one of the largest crypto assets in the world by market capitalization, widely regarded as the leading exchange ecosystem token. PancakeSwap (CAKE): the token of PancakeSwap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges by trading volume and a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

the token of PancakeSwap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges by trading volume and a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Plasma (XPL): the native token of Plasma, a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments that launched its mainnet in September 2025.

Each asset was reviewed under Netcoins' know-your-product process before listing. The availability of a crypto asset on Netcoins is not a recommendation or endorsement of that asset.

All three upgrades are available now to Netcoins customers, who can access them by updating the Netcoins mobile app or logging in at www.netcoins.com.

About Surge Digital Inc.

Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: BBKCD) (WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in digital asset companies that are bridging the gap between traditional finance and the on-chain economy. Surge Digital is building regulated infrastructure for digital assets, stablecoins, trading and payments. Learn more at www.surgedigital.com.

Netcoins - A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps, and borrowing.

- A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps, and borrowing. Blockchain Intelligence Group - Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

- Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies - Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake, borrow and custody crypto in Canada and the USA. Learn more at www.netcoins.com.

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io.

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for Surge Digital's mailing list, please visit our website at www.surgedigital.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, Surge Digital's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe," and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; Netcoins complying with the terms and conditions in the decision document and the undertaking, including each of the milestones contemplated in the undertaking and completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; CIRO approving Netcoins' membership application and Netcoins completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Surge Digital. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Surge Digital can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of Surge Digital are considered highly speculative due to the nature of Surge Digital's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, Surge Digital's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Surge Digital's expectations include consumer sentiment towards Surge Digital's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Surge Digital disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Surge Digital undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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