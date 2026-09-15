Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: BBKCD) (WKN: A2PS9W) ("Surge"or the "Company"), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that it has published an updated Investor Presentation, now available on the Company's website at www.surgedigital.com, and is expanding its investor relations program with a schedule of investor conferences and industry events through the fall of 2026.

The updated Investor Presentation reflects Surge Digital's strategy following its rebrand from BIGG Digital Assets, and sets out the Company's four strategic pillars: the Netcoins retail trading platform, Crypto-as-a-Service infrastructure for fintechs and financial institutions, blockchain intelligence and analytics through Blockchain Intelligence Group, and stablecoin-based payments. The presentation also includes current capital markets information, an overview of Netcoins' CIRO membership application, and the Company's product roadmap.

"Surge Digital is a different company than it was a year ago, and the updated presentation reflects that," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Surge Digital. "We are building regulated infrastructure for digital assets, stablecoins, trading and payments, and we intend to spend the balance of 2026 telling that story directly to investors, partners and the broader industry. The conference and event schedule we are announcing today is the start of a more active and consistent investor relations program."

Fall 2026 Investor Relations Schedule

Surge Digital management will participate in the following conferences and events:

ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit - Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Solana Summit Toronto - September 23-24, 2026, Toronto, ON

Canadian Bitcoin Consortium Virtual Roundtable: Stablecoins and Banking - Thursday, October 1, 2026 (virtual)

Cantech Letter Investment Conference 2026 - Thursday, October 8, 2026, Arcadian Loft, Toronto, ON

6th Annual Canadian Bitcoin Summit - Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Toronto, ON

FinTech NerdCon 2026 - Thursday, November 19, 2026, San Diego, CA

In addition, Mr. Matthews will appear as a guest on The Loonie Hour podcast, with the episode recording on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to discuss stablecoins, payments and the future of digital assets in Canada.

Investors and interested parties attending any of the above events are encouraged to contact the Company at ir@surgedigital.com to arrange a meeting. Details of additional events will be published on the Company's website and social channels as they are confirmed.

On Behalf of the Board

About Surge Digital Inc.

Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: BBKCD) (WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in digital asset companies that are building the bridge between traditional finance and the on-chain economy. Surge Digital is Building Regulated infrastructure for digital assets, stablecoins, trading and payments. Learn more at www.surgedigital.com .

Netcoins - A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps and borrowing.

Blockchain Intelligence Group - Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

TerraZero Technologies - Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake, borrow and custody crypto in Canada and the USA. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for Surge Digital's mailing list, please visit our website at www.surgedigital.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, Surge Digital's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe," and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; Netcoins complying with the terms and conditions in the decision document and the undertaking, including each of the milestones contemplated in the undertaking and completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; CIRO approving Netcoins' membership application and Netcoins completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Surge Digital. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Surge Digital can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of Surge Digital are considered highly speculative due to the nature of Surge Digital's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, Surge Digital's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Surge Digital's expectations include consumer sentiment towards Surge Digital's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Surge Digital disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Surge Digital undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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