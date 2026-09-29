Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: SRGDF) (WKN: A2PS9W) ("Surge" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Netcoins Inc. ("Netcoins"), has ranked No. 281 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Netcoins also ranked No. 29 in the Financial Services category.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5854/316350_ca70166f2496d909_001full.jpg

The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Netcoins earned its spot with three-year growth of 85%, measured from 2022 to 2025.

Netcoins anchors the crypto trading pillar of Surge Digital's strategy. Over the ranking period, Netcoins grew registered users from 186,000 to 257,000, increased annual trading volume from $419 million to more than $1 billion, and grew assets under custody from $47 million to $183 million at year-end 2025 (all figures CAD).

"Canadians want access to digital assets through a platform they can trust, and that is what Netcoins has built," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Surge Digital and Netcoins. "This recognition reflects years of disciplined work by our team: operating as a regulated platform, expanding what our clients can do with their assets, and earning their business every day. Crypto trading is the foundation of Surge Digital, and Netcoins is the proof that regulated, client-first digital finance can grow in Canada."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this program, companies voluntarily completed an in-depth application process and fulfilled targeted revenue requirements. In total, 376 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2026 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online at https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/rob-magazine/top-growing-companies/article-ranking-canadas-top-growing-companies-of-2026/.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can, including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.

"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement," says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

On Behalf of the Board

About Surge Digital Inc.

Surge Digital bridges traditional finance and the on-chain economy. The Company operates Netcoins, a regulated Canadian crypto trading platform with over 250,000 registered users, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a provider of blockchain analytics and forensic tools to law enforcement, government agencies and financial institutions. Surge is building regulated digital asset infrastructure across trading, Crypto as a Service, intelligence and stablecoin payments.

Learn more at www.surgedigital.com.

Netcoins - A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps, and borrowing.

- A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps, and borrowing. Blockchain Intelligence Group - Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

- Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies - Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake, borrow and custody crypto in Canada and the USA. Learn more at www.netcoins.com.

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io.

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for Surge Digital's mailing list, please visit our website at www.surgedigital.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, Surge Digital's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe," and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; Netcoins complying with the terms and conditions in the decision document and the undertaking, including each of the milestones contemplated in the undertaking and completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; CIRO approving Netcoins' membership application and Netcoins completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Surge Digital. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Surge Digital can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of Surge Digital are considered highly speculative due to the nature of Surge Digital's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, Surge Digital's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Surge Digital's expectations include consumer sentiment towards Surge Digital's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Surge Digital disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Surge Digital undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316350