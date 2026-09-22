

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Weak sentiment prevails in global markets on Tuesday after the tech-led surge on Monday. Hawkish comments by Fed officials weighed on market sentiment. Caution also prevails ahead of President Trump's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.



Wall Street Futures are trading slightly above the flatline after a tech-led surge on Monday. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mildly in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Both the crude oil price benchmarks have declined around a percent as markets took cognizance of the increased diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict and signs of continued energy flows from the region.



Sovereign bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Gold has shed more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading with strong gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,115.60, up 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,766.10, up 0.02% Germany's DAX at 25,593.00, up 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,739.81, up 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 8,153.57, up 0.18% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,322.95, up 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,018.95, up 1.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,757.80, up 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,952.13, up 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,046.50, up 0.02% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,017.91, up 0.15%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.48, up 0.05% EUR/USD at 1.1457, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.3357, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 157.18, down 0.11% USD/CHF at 0.8206, down 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.7110, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.943%, down 0.40% Germany at 3.4471%, down 0.16% France at 4.495%, up 0.63% U.K. at 5.2070%, down 0.21% Japan at 2.984%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $99.54, down 0.80% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $91.07, down 1.41% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,353.90, down 0.68% Silver Futures (Dec) at $65.71, down 1.06%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $86,204.69, up 2.99% Ethereum at $2,750.78, up 1.98% BNB at $788.09, up 0.79% XRP at $1.55, up 4.98% Solana at $117.72, up 1.82%



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