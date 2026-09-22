West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that drilling has begun on the 2026/27 drill program at the Nevada North Lithium Project ("NNLP" or the "Project"). The Project is owned by Nevada North Lithium, LLC ("NNL"), the joint venture formed by Surge and Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution").

Crews were mobilized and drilling has started after NNL received approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the program under the Project's 2025 Exploration Plan of Operations Permit. As announced (see news release dated August 19, 2026), NNL submitted the 2026/27 program to the BLM and issued a request for proposals to drilling contractors. Drilling is expected to continue through this fall and into the 2027 drill season.

The program will continue to define and upgrade the mineral resource while providing the data needed for the next stage of development, the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS"). The Project's updated Mineral Resource Estimate, filed June 30, 2026, reports a pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resource of 657.5 Mt grading 3,007 ppm Li containing 10.5 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") at a cutoff grade of 1,250 ppm Li.

2026/27 Drill Program Overview

The program uses diamond core, sonic and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, with the method for each hole matching its engineering purpose:

Condemnation and Pit Definition Drilling: Up to twenty-five (25) core holes totaling approximately 15,000 feet and up to twenty (20) sonic holes totaling approximately 5,000 feet will test areas planned for waste rock storage, plant infrastructure, and access and haul road corridors. The drilling will also refine the ultimate pit boundary for mine plan optimization.

Up to twenty-five (25) core holes totaling approximately 15,000 feet and up to twenty (20) sonic holes totaling approximately 5,000 feet will test areas planned for waste rock storage, plant infrastructure, and access and haul road corridors. The drilling will also refine the ultimate pit boundary for mine plan optimization. Reverse Circulation Drilling: An allowance of up to ten (10) RC holes, approximately 5,000 feet total, drawn from the core and sonic drill plan, for rapid confirmation drilling and VWP installation.

An allowance of up to ten (10) RC holes, approximately 5,000 feet total, drawn from the core and sonic drill plan, for rapid confirmation drilling and VWP installation. Water Supply and Hydrogeological Testing: Two aquifer test wells, each twinned with a vibrating wire piezometer ("VWP") monitoring hole, will be drilled and tested to characterize the aquifer system. A separate water supply well will support field operations and will also be twinned with a VWP to monitor aquifer response during pumping.

Two aquifer test wells, each twinned with a vibrating wire piezometer ("VWP") monitoring hole, will be drilled and tested to characterize the aquifer system. A separate water supply well will support field operations and will also be twinned with a VWP to monitor aquifer response during pumping. Geotechnical Data Collection: Core will be logged, sampled, and tested for geotechnical characterization to support pit slope, foundation, and infrastructure design where applicable for the various surface facilities.

Core will be logged, sampled, and tested for geotechnical characterization to support pit slope, foundation, and infrastructure design where applicable for the various surface facilities. Metallurgical Sampling and Pilot Program Support: Representative bulk tonnage material will be collected for metallurgical test work and flow sheet optimization ahead of a planned pilot program to precede the BFS.

Mr. Greg Reimer, President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Surge, commented, "With BLM approval in hand and rigs turning, we are now collecting the data our engineers need to design the mine plan. With the Pre-Feasibility Study nearing completion, this program is designed to align with critical and necessary elements to fast track the BFS."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, Geological Advisor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The Project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and a listing on the OTCQX Market, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About Nevada North Lithium, LLC

Nevada North Lithium, LLC, jointly owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. (67.5%) and Evolution Mining Limited (32.5%), owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first four rounds of drilling at the Project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,700 meters and a known width of greater than 2,000 meters. The Project's updated Mineral Resource Estimate, filed June 30, 2026, reports a pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resource of 657.5 Mt grading 3,007 ppm Li, containing an estimated 10.5 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), at a cutoff grade of 1,250 ppm Li.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, the accuracy of cash flow forecasts, projected capital and operating costs, metal processing recoveries, mine life, production rates, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction, the completion and outcome of the Pre-Feasibility Study, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Forward-looking statements in this news release also include statements regarding the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS"), including the timing of its commencement and completion, its scope, cost and outcome, and the Company's ability to fund the BFS; the expectation that the 2026/27 drill program will deliver the geotechnical, hydrogeological, metallurgical and engineering data required to support the BFS; the expectation that areas tested by condemnation drilling will be confirmed to fall outside the economic pit; the design, timing and results of the planned pilot program and of metallurgical and pilot-scale test work; the potential for the drill program to define or upgrade mineral resources; and the assumptions underlying the mine plan, pit design, slope design, dewatering strategy and water balance to be developed in the BFS. There is no assurance that the BFS will be commenced or completed as planned or at all, that its results will be positive, or that the Project will be developed. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315380