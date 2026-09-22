Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) ("Cassiar Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Dease River First Nation, whose traditional territory encompasses the Cassiar Gold Project in northern British Columbia. This Agreement establishes a collaborative framework for responsible mineral exploration and development, ensuring mutual benefits, respect for Indigenous rights, and environmental stewardship.

Exploration Agreement Overview

The Agreement formalizes the relationship between Cassiar Gold and the Dease River First Nation, providing a foundation for ongoing engagement, communication, and cooperation throughout the exploration lifecycle. Key elements of the Agreement include:

Respect for Indigenous Rights and Traditional Knowledge: The Agreement recognizes the Dease River First Nation's rights and interests in their traditional territory and incorporates traditional knowledge into exploration planning and environmental management.

The Agreement recognizes the Dease River First Nation's rights and interests in their traditional territory and incorporates traditional knowledge into exploration planning and environmental management. Employment, Training, and Business Opportunities: Cassiar Gold commits to providing employment, training, and contracting opportunities for Dease River First Nation members and businesses, supporting local economic development.

Cassiar Gold commits to providing employment, training, and contracting opportunities for Dease River First Nation members and businesses, supporting local economic development. Environmental Stewardship: Both parties will collaborate on environmental protection measures, monitoring, and reclamation activities to ensure responsible exploration practices.

Both parties will collaborate on environmental protection measures, monitoring, and reclamation activities to ensure responsible exploration practices. Ongoing Engagement: The Agreement establishes regular communication channels and joint committees to address concerns, share information, and review project progress.

Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Development

The signing of this Agreement marks a significant milestone in Cassiar Gold's commitment to building respectful, long-term partnerships with Indigenous communities. It reflects the Company's dedication to advancing its exploration activities in a manner that is inclusive, transparent, and aligned with the values and aspirations of the Dease River First Nation.

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step toward a mutually respectful partnership with Cassiar Gold," said Chief Myles Manygreyhorses of the Dease River First Nation. "By balancing exploration activity with strong environmental oversight and direct opportunities for our members and local businesses, we are establishing a path forward that aligns with the long-term priorities of Dease River First Nation."

"We are honoured to enter into this Exploration Agreement with the Dease River First Nation," said Marco Roque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassiar Gold Corp. "This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to responsible resource development, environmental stewardship, and the creation of lasting benefits for local communities. We look forward to working closely with the Dease River First Nation as we advance exploration at the Cassiar Gold Project, ensuring that our activities respect Indigenous rights and contribute positively to the region."

The Agreement provides that the Company will issue to the Dease River First Nation, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 500,000 units of Cassiar Gold ("Units") with each Unit being comprised of one common share of Cassiar Gold (each, a "Unit Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the Dease River First Nation to purchase one additional common share of Cassiar Gold (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.65 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants (among other commitments of a customary nature). The Unit Shares, Warrants, and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and a day from the date of issuance of the Units, as well as contractual trading restrictions.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas:

Cassiar North, which hosts an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Taurus deposit prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The pit-constrained MRE contains Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.8 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.43 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 410,000 ounces of gold in addition to Inferred Mineral Resources of 63.2 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces (Moz) of gold using a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade; 91% of ounces occur within 150 m of surface (see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025); and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in properties covering most of the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, British Columbia, Canada. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in British Columbia from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Qualified Persons

Jill Maxwell, P.Geo., Cassiar Gold Corp.'s VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Cassiar Gold Corp. acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Cassiar Gold's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Cassiar Gold and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to: the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval; the payment of the financial commitments and the issuance of Units to the Dease River First Nation; the anticipated benefits of the Agreement with the Dease River First Nation; the Company's exploration plans and work commitments; inferred mineral resources, the potential of eventual economic extraction of minerals from the project; the identification of future mineral resources at the project; and the Company's ability to convert existing mineral resources into categories of mineral resources or mineral reserves of increased geological confidence.

Although Cassiar Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with the exploration and development industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry or tax incentives associated with exploration in the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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