Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: CTLOF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") for its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project"), located approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in Ontario, Canada. The report marks a key technical milestone for Howells Lake, with Micon concluding that Critical One's modern exploration data provides a suitable foundation for continued exploration, deposit modelling and advancement toward a potential initial mineral resource estimate.

Highlights

Near-surface mineralization across an expanding drilled footprint: Antimony has been intersected over more than 300 metres of strike, from near surface to approximately 200 metres below surface, with further drilling required to confirm continuity between drill holes.

High-grade results extend beyond a single hole: The report documents previously announced massive-stibnite intersections in Holes 6 and 7, followed by broader antimony-bearing intervals in Hole 16 approximately 70 metres northeast. Gold has also been identified west of and beneath the principal antimony mineralization.

Processing options supported by preliminary mineralogy: Blue Coast Research identified stibnite as the principal antimony mineral in the antimony-bearing samples studied, with potential for flotation and gravity concentration. Further testwork is needed to establish recovery, concentrate quality and other variability between mineralized zones.

"North America needs antimony it does not have to import, and we intend Howells Lake to be part of the answer," said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "We took the project from historical records to a modern exploration program, and we now have an independent view of the geology and the work needed next. This report is an important step in turning our work into a credible future supply option."

Next Steps

Micon considers the Company's C$9.4 million exploration program, centred on a fully funded 20,000-metre drill program, appropriate and recommends that Critical One continue the program. The next phase will build on the results generated to date by expanding the drilled footprint, testing potential higher-grade zones and refining the geological model, alongside further metallurgical work and targeted trenching of surface antimony mineralization.

Technical Report and Qualified Persons

The report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario, Canada, N.T.S. Map Sheet 52P 9/10," dated and effective September 15, 2026. It was prepared by William J. Lewis, P.Geo., and Mike Round, MCSM, FIMMM, of Micon, both independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. The Technical Report is an exploration-stage report and does not include a current mineral resource estimate.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew Trenkler, P.Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Critical One Energy Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Micon's independent review included a site inspection, examination of the exploration database and sampling procedures, and 12 check assays. The check assays generally performed well, with two results identified for further investigation. Micon also recommends the addition of duplicate and independent check sampling to the Company's QA/QC program.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a new North American source of antimony for defence, energy storage, advanced technologies and industrial applications. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, hosts high-grade antimony mineralization confirmed through a modern drilling program. The Company's objective is to advance Howells Lake as a potential Canadian source of antimony and help reduce North America's dependence on foreign supply.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315299