In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) - up 113% at $1.52 IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) - up 64% at $5.05 GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) - up 31% at $1.91 Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) - up 26% at $9.16 Greenland Mines Ltd (GRML) - up 14% at $10.74 Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (CCEL) - up 13% at $4.00 Vicor Corporation (VICR) - up 11% at $247.50 SVRN, Inc. (SVRN) - up 9% at $32.01 Antalpha Platform Holding Compa (ANTA) - up 9% at $3.44 TAO Synergies Inc. (TAOX) - up 8% at $5.16

In the Red - Premarket Losers

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) - down 20% at $4.78 Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) - down 7% at $3.99 KIDZ AI Inc. (KIDZ) - down 7% at $2.88 Valion Bio, Inc. (VBIO) - down 7% at $2.21 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) - down 6% at $230.00 Mobilicom Limited (MOB) - down 6% at $5.00 Callan JMB Inc. (CJMB) - down 6% at $2.12 Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) - down 5% at $4.35 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - down 5% at $2.43 Atlas Trinity Tech Limited (ATTT) - down 4% at $2.84

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 6:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX