Shape Robotics A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen due to bankruptcy.

Trading in the company's shares have been suspended since 6 January 2026 and will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. The last day of trading of the shares in Shape Robotics A/S is 22 September 2026.

Reference is made to the announcement from the company's bankruptcy trustee dated 22 September 2026.

ISIN: DK0061273125 Name: Shape Robotics Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 19,038,661 shares (DKK 1,903,866.10) CBR No.: 38322656 ICB: 1010 Short name: SHAPE Orderbook ID: 197194

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For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33