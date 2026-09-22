Shape Robotics A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen due to bankruptcy.
Trading in the company's shares have been suspended since 6 January 2026 and will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. The last day of trading of the shares in Shape Robotics A/S is 22 September 2026.
Reference is made to the announcement from the company's bankruptcy trustee dated 22 September 2026.
|ISIN:
|DK0061273125
|Name:
|Shape Robotics
|Number of shares (of DKK 0.10):
|19,038,661 shares (DKK 1,903,866.10)
|CBR No.:
|38322656
|ICB:
|1010
|Short name:
|SHAPE
|Orderbook ID:
|197194
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