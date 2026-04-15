Shape Robotics A/S: Nasdaq Confirms: The Only Obstacle Left Is One We Already Removed

Nasdaq Confirms: The Only Obstacle Left Is One We Already Removed - https://substack.wildceo.live/p/game-over-day-39-the-genoptagelse?r=71iupi

SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S

Company Announcement No. 13-26

Copenhagen, 15 April 2026

Nasdaq Copenhagen: SHAPE | CVR: DK38322656 | ISIN: DK0061273125

Nasdaq Confirms: The Only Obstacle Left Is One We Already Removed

https://substack.wildceo.live/p/game-over-day-39-the-genoptagelse?r=71iupi

GAME OVER | Day 39: The Genoptagelse

This Company Announcement is published pursuant to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Rulebook, Section 3.1, and constitutes a disclosure of material developments regarding the ongoing trading suspension and the Company's reinstatement proceedings.

The full GAME OVER investigation - 39 episodes documenting the annulment of the bankruptcy, the criminal complaint, the DFSA reprimand, and the fight for 4,800 shareholders - is available at substack.wildceo.live.

41 days since the Danish High Court unanimously annulled the bankruptcy of Shape Robotics.

Today, Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen issued a one-paragraph update via MarketWire: trading in Shape Robotics remains suspended. The reason? "Det fremgår af Det Centrale Virksomhedsregister, at selskabet er under tvangsopløsning." - The Central Business Register shows the company is under compulsory dissolution.

Read that carefully. Nasdaq is not citing a missing board. Not missing capital. Not a regulatory investigation. The sole stated reason for continued suspension is the tvangsopløsning - the compulsory dissolution that Erhvervsstyrelsen filed yesterday, based on a deficiency we had already remedied.

Which means the moment the genoptagelse is processed - the moment Erhvervsstyrelsen confirms the dissolution is withdrawn - Nasdaq's stated reason for suspension ceases to exist. The path to trading resumption is no longer a negotiation. It is a paperwork correction.

This is the best news we have received since the High Court annulled the bankruptcy.

But let me tell you how we got here, because the timeline is absurd.

What Happened Yesterday - The Good Part

At 14:40 CEST on 14 April 2026, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shape Robotics A/S passed. Every single resolution. Unanimously or near-unanimously.

New Board of Directors elected: Aurel Ne?in (Chairman), Kim Okkola, Alexandru Ambrozie. 100% in favour. Authorization to issue 100,000,000 new shares. 100% in favour. Company renamed Phase Education A/S. 100% in favour. Registered office moved to Copenhagen. 100% in favour. Mandate to pursue D&O claims against former board. 90.6% in favour. Mandate to pursue claims against Carnegie Investment Bank. 90.6% in favour.

41.2% of the share capital was represented. The shareholders spoke. Shape Robotics is alive, governed, and moving forward.

I published Company Announcement No. 11-26 on Cision the same evening, disclosing the Alumni Capital EUR 1,000,000 convertible facility and demanding immediate trading resumption under observation.

What Happened Yesterday - The Absurd Part

Three hours before our EGM started - while our shareholders were logging in, while our voting system was open, while every person involved knew exactly what was about to happen - the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen) filed a request with the Maritime and Commercial Court to dissolve Shape Robotics.

Let me say that again.

The trade registry of Denmark asked a court to dissolve a listed company with 4,800 shareholders and EUR 16 million in committed capital - three hours before the same company was holding a general meeting to resolve every issue the trade registry was complaining about.

The grounds? Section 225(1)(2) of the Danish Companies Act: the company does not have a lawful registered address.

Except it did.

TIMELINE SUMMARY: Erhvervsstyrelsen filed for dissolution of Shape Robotics on 15 April 2026 - after the EGM had passed, after a new board was elected, after the address was changed, and after a comprehensive remedy letter was delivered under Sagsnummer #143927. The hearing is set for Thursday 17 April. Case SK-524/2026-SHR.

The Timeline That Makes No Sense

Here is what actually happened, in order:

12 March 2026: Erhvervsstyrelsen gives Shape Robotics a deadline to register a lawful address.

25 March 2026: I register Vesterbrogade 74, 1620 Copenhagen V as the new address.

26 March 2026: Erhvervsstyrelsen's own caseworker, Amalie Compen Skakun, under Sagsnummer #137907, explicitly confirms the address is acceptable. Registers it. Matter closed.

14 April 2026 at 14:40 CEST: The Company holds its EGM. New board elected. Board resolves to change the registered address to c/o Bo Kretzschmer Larsen, Gammel Byvej 4B, st. tv., 2650 Hvidovre - the home address of a shareholder who signed a formal consent for service of process.

14 April 2026: Erhvervsstyrelsen receives a notification from the Court that the Company could not be contacted at Vesterbrogade 74.

15 April 2026 at 16:01 CEST: The Company sends Erhvervsstyrelsen a comprehensive letter (Sagsnummer #143927) containing the new address, the new board, EGM minutes, voting reports, passport copies, Bo Larsen's consent, and a formal request under Section 144(4) to appoint an auditor.

15 April 2026 - AFTER all of the above: Erhvervsstyrelsen files the dissolution request.

They filed the dissolution request after receiving the Company's remedy. After the EGM had passed. After the board was elected. After the address was changed. After everything they were asking for had been done.

Genoptagelse - The Word You Need to Know

In Danish company law, when a trade registry files for compulsory dissolution, the company has a procedure called genoptagelse - literally "resumption" or "reinstatement." It is governed by Sections 231-232 of the Danish Companies Act (Selskabsloven).

Genoptagelse means: "We fixed the problem. Take us back."

Here is what genoptagelse requires: The deficiency that triggered the dissolution must be remedied. An application for genoptagelse must be filed with Erhvervsstyrelsen. The company must register a lawful address and a functioning management. The application must be filed within 3 months of the dissolution request.

Every single one of these conditions is met. The deficiency - no board, no address - was remedied on 14 April, before the dissolution was even filed. The genoptagelse application is being submitted to Erhvervsstyrelsen as I write this. The new address (Bo Larsen, Gammel Byvej 4B, 2650 Hvidovre) is confirmed with a signed consent. The new board is elected with passport copies submitted.

This is not a legal battle. This is a paperwork correction.

"They filed for dissolution after we had already dissolved the problem."

The Auditor - And Why Erhvervsstyrelsen Should Appoint One

The one box we cannot tick immediately is the auditor. And I want to explain why, because this matters.

Shape Robotics was under bankruptcy administration for 59 days. During those 59 days, the court-appointed trustee - Teis Gullitz-Wormslev of Kromann Reumert - had sole control of every financial record, every bank statement, every accounting file, every document the company has ever produced.

Since the bankruptcy was annulled on 5 March, the trustee has not returned a single document. Not one page. We have demanded the return of company property in writing every single day for 41 days. We have filed a criminal complaint (reference 0100-83986-10362-26). The response from Kromann Reumert: silence.

No auditor can audit a company that has no financial records. We have contacted four audit firms. Every single one has confirmed: engagement is impossible without the underlying documentation.

This is why, in our letter of 15 April, the Board formally requested that Erhvervsstyrelsen appoint an auditor under Section 144(4) of the Danish Companies Act. This section states:

"Erhvervsstyrelsen kan udnævne en revisor, hvis et revisionspligtigt kapitalselskab ikke har den påkrævede revisor og et medlem af ledelsen eller en kapitalejer anmoder herom."

Translation: Erhvervsstyrelsen can appoint an auditor if a company that is required to have one does not have one, and a member of management requests it.

We are management. We have requested it. The law is clear.

And here is the strategic value: an auditor appointed by the government has authority to demand the company's records from the trustee. Kromann Reumert can ignore our letters. They cannot ignore a government-appointed auditor.

The Court Hearing - Thursday 17 April

The Maritime and Commercial Court (Sø- og Handelsretten) has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, 17 April 2026 at 11:00. Case number SK-524/2026-SHR.

We have written to both Erhvervsstyrelsen and the Court requesting: Erhvervsstyrelsen withdraw the dissolution request, since the grounds were remedied before it was filed. The Court dismiss or adjourn the hearing. If the hearing proceeds, our representative will attend to confirm that all deficiencies have been resolved.

I expect this to be resolved without drama. The Company has a board. The Company has an address. The Company has requested an auditor under the law. There is nothing left to dissolve.

The Pattern

I want to step back for a moment and ask you to see the pattern.

6 January 2026: Bankruptcy declared. Annulled 5 March. 13 March 2026: First demand to Kromann Reumert. 41 days, no response. 10 April 2026: Nasdaq sends 14-page investigation letter. Company responds same day with 47 pages. Nasdaq has not replied. 15 April 2026: Erhvervsstyrelsen files for dissolution - based on a deficiency that was remedied the day before.

Every institution that should be helping this company survive is instead creating obstacles that the company has to overcome one by one, day by day, while the actual perpetrators - the trustee who destroyed EUR 100 million in value, the analyst who published a manipulative recommendation, the board members who were negligent - face no consequences.

And yet. Here we are. Day 39. Board elected. EUR 16 million committed. Criminal complaint active. DFSA reprimand issued. 11 Company Announcements published. 47 pages to Nasdaq. A genoptagelse filed.

We are still here. We are not going anywhere.

The scoreboard after 41 days: Board elected ? | EUR 16M committed ? | Criminal complaint filed ? | DFSA reprimand issued ? | 11 Company Announcements ? | 47 pages to Nasdaq ? | Genoptagelse filed ?

For the 4,800

A hearing on Thursday does not mean your company is being dissolved. It means a bureaucratic error is being corrected in a courtroom instead of an office. The EGM passed. The board is elected. The capital is committed. The reconstruction plan is ready.

Everything that was supposed to happen has happened. The paperwork just needs to catch up with reality.

And it will.

What Happens Next

Thursday 17 April: Court hearing. We expect dismissal or adjournment.

This week: Genoptagelse processed by Erhvervsstyrelsen.

23 April: Nasdaq counter-deadline. 8 days.

Week of 21 April: Reconstruction filing with the court (subject to board timeline).

The Documents

Everything referenced in this announcement is publicly available:

Company Announcement No. 11-26 - Alumni Capital EUR 1M convertible facility + Nasdaq trading resumption demand - published on Cision

Company Announcement No. 12-26 - EGM results, 14 April 2026 (forthcoming)

Finanstilsynet reprimand, 7 April 2026 - finanstilsynet.dk

Nasdaq MarketWire update, 15 April 2026 - nordnet.dk

The Full Investigation

This Company Announcement is Day 39 of the GAME OVER investigation - the real-time documentation of how a listed company with 4,800 shareholders fights back after an annulled bankruptcy, a detained trustee who will not return the records, and a regulatory system that moves slower than the people trying to survive it.

Read the full series:

Day 38: The Resurrection - EGM passes, Phase Education is born

Live EGM - Video + Company Announcement - The full 42-minute live stream and official resolutions

Day 37: 18 Questions - The interrogation before the vote

Day 34: The Regulator Agrees - DFSA confirms market abuse

Start Here - The Wild CEO Story - New to this? Begin with the data.

wildceo.live - The full investigation site: every document, every filing, every receipt

wildceo.live/egm - EGM documentation and voting results

This announcement is published simultaneously on Nasdaq MarketWire via Cision, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's OAM system, and the Wild CEO Investigation at substack.wildceo.live.

Subscribe to GAME OVER for real-time updates. Every filing, every court date, every receipt. The dissolution of a dissolution.

Shape Robotics A/S

CVR: DK38322656

Nasdaq Copenhagen: SHAPE

ISIN: DK0061273125

Investor Relations:

Mark-Robert Abraham, Founder and CEO

E: mark@shaperobotics.com

T: +45 31 65 64 50

W: wildceo.live | substack.wildceo.live

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. All facts referenced herein are documented and publicly accessible through the links above.

Mark-Robert Abraham, Founder and CEO - Phase Education A/S (formerly Shape Robotics A/S)

April 15, 2026. Day 39. The genoptagelse.