Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of 15 rock chip assay results at its Flistjärn project ("Flistjärn"), and 39 rock chip assay results from its Norr Döttern project ("Norr Döttern"), taken during a sampling campaign in July/August, 2026. Both properties are located in Sweden.

Flistjärn Highlights:

Significant Uranium at Surface: Outcrop samples assayed 15.2% U 3 O 8 and 11.7% U 3 O 8 from a single exposure on a lithological contact related to a major interpreted unconformity, and an angular boulder sample collected approximately 420m to the northwest assayed 16.1% U 3 O 8 ;

Widespread Mineralization in Outcrop: 14 of the 15 samples were taken directly from outcrop, with 10 of the 15 samples assaying over 0.25% U 3 O 8 ; and

Confirmation and Extension of Historically Documented Uranium Grades: NordX has confirmed the historically documented outcropping mineralised areas and discovered previously unknown extensions of them.

Norr Döttern Highlights:

Significant Uranium Mineralization in Historical Trench: Outcrop samples returned up to 6.95%, 4.64%, 2.28% and 1.97% U 3 O 8 , respectively, along the strike extent of a 5.5m long by 2m wide historical trench, which has never been drilled;

District-Scale Setting: 14 of the 39 samples returned over 0.2% U 3 O 8 . Eleven historically documented uranium occurrences are recorded within the tenement, eight of which were located, described and sampled during the 2026 field program; and

Historical Drilling: Over 4,900m were drilled by previous workers across three prospects within the tenement, with grades of up to 11.9m at 0.1% U 3 O 8 from 18.6m downhole and 4m at 0.19% U 3 O 8 from 66m downhole at Norr Döttern 1. (The Company cautions that it cannot independently confirm the sampling or analytical methods, sample security, or quality assurance / quality control measures implemented by historical workers, and advises that these historical results should not be relied upon.)

Jon Franklin, President and Director of NordX, commented: "These assay results confirm the potential for high-grade uranium mineralization across our Swedish portfolio, corroborating historical work by the Swedish government in the 1970s-80s. Flistjärn is especially interesting, despite hosting uranium grades up to 15.2% U 3 O 8 in outcrop, it has never seen a single drillhole. We plan to change that. Norr Döttern is equally compelling, hosting two distinct styles of mineralization: high-grade uraninite veins, and episyenite / sodium-metasomatic uranium, including historical drill-core intercepts of up to 11.9m at 0.1% U 3 O 8 and multiple mineralized boulder trains over an area that has never been drilled. Our priority now is converting these surface results into drill-ready targets."

Flistjärn Mapping and Sampling Program:

A total of 15 samples (Figure 1, Table 1) were collected in the Flistjärn project area and sent to CRS laboratories for assay. The average grade of the fifteen analysed samples is 3.3% U 3 O 8 ; they ranged from a low of 24 ppm U 3 O 8 to a high of 161,079 ppm U 3 O 8 (16.1%). The program aimed to define the mineralised extents of mapped faults, confirm zones of historically documented uranium mineralization, and map the unconformity. The program successfully achieved all three objectives, and extended the historically mapped western NE-SW trending mineralised fault to approximately 890m in strike length. The three best outcrop samples from this program were:

T26436: 15.2% U 3 O 8

O T26435: 11.7% U 3 O 8

O T26443: 2.16% U 3 O 8

The highest-grade sample returned by the program, T26437 at 16.1% U 3 O 8 , is a boulder sample. It was collected approximately 420m northwest of outcrop samples T26436 and T26435, and approximately 2m from outcrop sample T26449, which assayed 0.39% U 3 O 8 . The bedrock source of the T26437 boulder has not been confirmed.

Figure 1. Map of the Flistjärn Project showing uranium assay results of outcrop and boulder samples (collected in July-August 2026) as coloured triangles and the major interpreted unconformity displayed as a dashed line with arrows. The NE-SW oriented mineralised fracture networks as dashed lines (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

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Table 1. Flistjärn grab sampling geochemical assays (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

Sample

ID Easting Northing Occurrence

Type Laboratory U 3 O 8

ppm Mo

ppm Pb

ppm Y

ppm Nb

ppm Zr

ppm T26437 401382 7094790 Boulder CRS 161079 125 10110 1380 203 706 T26436 401641 7094459 Outcrop CRS 151881 292 15720 339 1210 567 T26435 401641 7094458 Outcrop CRS 116717 349 20420 356 849 631 T26443 401029 7094751 Outcrop CRS 21615 3816 3432 68 178 109 T26441 401106 7094812 Outcrop CRS 11004 4071 2758 28 88 164 T26442 401085 7094802 Outcrop CRS 10470 1296 909 41 92 173 T26444 400908 7094679 Outcrop CRS 7036 1843 2210 21 104 152 T26446 401254 7094904 Outcrop CRS 6214 2029 6046 36 66 152 T26449 401381 7094788 Outcrop CRS 3929 180 2933 239 39 190 T26447 400484 7094449 Outcrop CRS 2644 4 120 20 38 21 T26445 401191 7094870 Outcrop CRS 1435 788 1837 13 60 145 T26440 401959 7094075 Outcrop CRS 724 53 71 20 7 233 T26439 401977 7093333 Outcrop CRS 258 141 214 32 6 98 T26448 401273 7094618 Outcrop CRS 176 53 84 12 13 92 T26450 401947 7094954 Outcrop CRS 24 3 24 18 5 59

About the Flistjärn Project:

The Flistjärn Project is an approved exploration licence located in Jämtland County, Sweden, situated in a 20km-long corridor in the Olden tectonic window that is anomalous in uranium. The mineralization is considered to be granite-related and structurally controlled.

Historical exploration by SGU (1976-1985) and Mawson Resources (2005-2011) mapped the uranium-anomalous corridor. The historically documented uranium occurrences/anomalies have never been drilled.

Norr Döttern Mapping and Sampling Program:

A total of 39 samples (Figure 2, Table 2) were collected in the Norr Döttern project area, with 7 samples sent to ALS Laboratories for assay and the other 32 delivered to CRS laboratories for assay. The average grade of the thirty-nine analysed samples is 6,226 ppm U 3 O 8 , and ranged from a low of 7 ppm U 3 O 8 to a high of 69,502 ppm U 3 O 8 (6.95%). The three best outcrop samples from this program were:

T26223: 6.95% U 3 O 8

O T26224: 4.64% U 3 O 8

O T26220: 2.28% U 3 O 8

Two of the three highest-grade samples returned by the program, T26223 at 6.95% U 3 O 8 and T26220 at 2.28% U 3 O 8 are outcrop samples taken from a historical WNW trending trench named ND2 with approximate dimensions of 5.5m length and 2m width (figure 3). T26224 assayed 4.64% U 3 O 8 from a separate small exposure approximately 10 m west of the ND2 trench.

Figure 2. Map of the Norr Döttern Project showing uranium assay results of outcrop and boulder samples (collected in July-August 2026) as coloured triangles and the historically identified prospect areas as dashed rectangles (ND1 - Norr Döttern 1, ND2 - Norr Döttern 2, KK - Kikkejaure Västra, LG - Långträsk, LS - Liessetjåkke, V.LS - Västra Liessetjåkke, SR1 - Sör Döttern 1, SR2 - Sör Döttern 2, ST - Störbacken), as well as historical works (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

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Table 2. July-August 2026 Norr Döttern outcrop and boulder sampling geochemical assays (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

Sample

ID Easting Northing Occurrence Type Laboratory U 3 O 8

ppm Ag

ppm Zn

ppm Pb

ppm Zr

ppm T26223 671437 7298364 Outcrop CRS 69502 1 7725 20550 438 T26224 671429 7298353 Outcrop CRS 46402 3 285 12520 294 T26220 671438 7298358 Outcrop CRS 22841 2 3441 7825 549 ND003 671981 7297908 Outcrop CRS 21544 4 235 6597 3758 T26417 670621 7296293 Outcrop CRS 19811 1700 16690 12710 406 T26222 671439 7298355 Outcrop CRS 19693 1 3792 4991 515 T26412 671853 7297593 Boulder CRS 9140 0 70 2785 1192 ND009 671648 7298121 Boulder CRS 6096 2 70 2059 1319 T26418 670015 7295788 Outcrop CRS 4495 21 94 3743 434 T26410 672171 7297321 Boulder CRS 4157 0 58 1610 1069 T26434 671458 7300854 Boulder CRS 3658 0 60 297 2160 T26433 671461 7300861 Boulder CRS 3085 0 87 301 2057 T26420 670013 7297605 Outcrop CRS 2637 1 1299 732 621 T26411 672058 7297405 Boulder CRS 2055 <0.1 49 742 382 ND005 671979 7297906 Outcrop ALS 1157 <0.01 70 136.5 >500 ND001 670384 7293085 Boulder ALS 987 0.11 194 109 >500 T26415 671092 7297895 Outcrop CRS 906 <0.1 159 238 975 T26414 671089 7297898 Outcrop CRS 682 0 377 393 432 T26421 670013 7297603 Outcrop CRS 665 0 850 267 368 T26432 670011 7297584 Outcrop CRS 539 0 227 201 559 T26430 669979 7297589 Outcrop CRS 529 <0.1 175 412 313 T26425 670100 7297562 Outcrop CRS 502 1 80 108 405 T26424 670175 7297518 Outcrop CRS 416 1 123 201 419 T26431 670004 7297590 Outcrop CRS 396 <0.1 195 218 361 ND008 671858 7297971 Outcrop ALS 301 0.64 134 64.4 >500 ND007 671867 7297969 Outcrop ALS 185 0.26 436 163 >500 T26428 669918 7297621 Outcrop CRS 114 0 290 89 360 T26429 669963 7297589 Outcrop CRS 66 <0.1 179 44 388 T26423 669974 7297600 Outcrop CRS 48 0 264 76 459 ND002 672199 7297918 Boulder ALS 47 2.01 >10000 137 296 T26416 669451 7296523 Outcrop CRS 41 3 75 34 403 T26426 670100 7297560 Outcrop CRS 22 <0.1 34 24 282 T26413 671089 7297897 Outcrop CRS 21 <0.1 48 15 689 T26419 670042 7297589 Outcrop CRS 19 <0.1 49 15 344 T26221 671436 7298359 Outcrop CRS 15 <0.1 240 52 386 ND006 671980 7297900 Outcrop ALS 13 0.02 3 4.5 449 T26422 669997 7297596 Outcrop CRS 13 <0.1 174 14 274 ND004 671981 7297910 Outcrop ALS 8 0.11 125 9.4 438 T26427 669886 7297631 Outcrop CRS 7 <0.1 31 5 188

About the Norr Döttern Project:

The Norr Döttern licence, in Norrbotten County, covers approximately 29 km² over an 8 km NE-SW structural corridor located approximately 25 km northwest of Arvidsjaur. The area was previously explored by state-owned companies SGU and SGAB between 1971-1985, when thirty-five diamond holes were drilled across three of the historically identified prospect areas (Figure 2). Drilling intercepted up to 11.9m grading 0.1% U 3 O 8 from 18.6m downhole at Långträsk ("LG"), open in all directions, and 4m at 0.19% U 3 O 8 from 66m downhole at Norr Döttern 1 ("ND1"). The central prospects, including the Norr Döttern 2 ("ND2") historical trench (Figure 3) and the extensive mineralised boulder trains down-ice of it, have never been drilled; at Kikkejaure Västra ("KK"), historical drilling intersected only narrow, lower-grade intervals that do not account for the mineralised boulders in the adjacent boulder train. (The Company cautions that it cannot independently confirm the sampling or analytical methods, sample security, or quality assurance / quality control measures implemented by historical workers, and advises that these historical results should not be relied upon.)

Figure 3. Historic Trench ND2 showing sample bags on the precise locations of the respective grab samples T26220 grading 2.28% U 3 O 8 , T26221 grading 15ppm U 3 O 8 , T26222 grading 1.97% U 3 O 8 and T26223 grading 6.95% U 3 O 8 .

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Sampling, Analytical Method and Quality Control

Boulder and outcrop samples reported in this news release were collected by manual rock chip sampling, typical of early-stage prospecting. Rock chip and grab samples are selective in nature and the grades reported are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the properties. Boulder sample values do not establish in-situ mineralization, as they are transported glacial till indicating a potential bedrock source proximal in the up-ice direction. Because the sampling was non-systematic and intended only for early-stage geochemical indications, no QA/QC measures such as blanks, standards, or field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream by the Company, which has relied on the internal quality control procedures of the analytical laboratories.

All 15 Flistjärn samples and 32 of the 39 Norr Döttern samples were logged, photographed, sealed, and transported under chain-of-custody protocols to CRS Laboratories Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland. On receipt, samples were screened for surface dose rate, and those exceeding 3.0 µSv/h were prepared under CRS's procedure for naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM). At CRS, samples were dried, crushed to 2 mm, split to a 450 g sub-sample using a rotating sample divider attached to the crusher, and pulverised to 85% passing 75 µm (method PRP-924) prior to multielement analysis. Samples were analysed by four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 40-element suite including uranium and thorium (in-house method 4A-MS12).

CRS Laboratories Oy is a testing laboratory accredited by the Finnish Accreditation Service (FINAS) under EN ISO/IEC 17025 (T342); within method 4A-MS12 the elements in the scope of accreditation are Co, Cu, Mo, Ni, Pb, V and Zn, and uranium results are reported as non-accredited determinations. Results exceeding the upper limit of method 4A-MS12 (10,000 ppm U, equivalent to 1% U) were re-analysed by the same method following an additional dilution step. The laboratory has advised that the additional dilution may increase the measurement uncertainty of these results relative to samples analysed at the standard dilution, but that the results are valid within the analytical method and dilution procedure applied. These results are reported as quantitative values with this qualification.

The remaining seven Norr Döttern samples (ND001, ND002 and ND004 to ND008) were logged, photographed, sealed, and shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to ALS Laboratories ("ALS"). At ALS, samples were dried, crushed, and pulverised to industry-standard specifications before multielement analysis using the ME-MS61 method. ALS is an internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory relied upon by mining and mineral exploration companies worldwide.

Uranium assays are reported in this news release as U 3 O 8 , converted from the laboratory-reported elemental uranium (U) values using the factor U 3 O 8 = U × 1.17922.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), Principal Geologist at Nebu Consulting, LLC, an independent US-based mineral exploration consulting firm. Mr. Howard is independent of NordX, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of NordX Metals Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope and results of the Company's current and future exploration and drilling programs at Flistjärn and Norr Döttern, including its plans to convert the surface sampling results disclosed in this news release into drill-ready targets; the Company's interpretation of the rock chip sampling results and historical drilling, geophysical and geochemical data at Flistjärn and Norr Döttern; and the Company's expectations regarding the significance of the results disclosed in this news release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralization; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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