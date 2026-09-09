Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Riutta project ("Riutta"), near Joensuu in eastern Finland.

Highlights:

Drilling Underway at Riutta: Diamond core drilling has commenced as part of a program comprising approximately 1,000-1,500 metres ("m") across three priority target areas;

Testing Significant Historical Results: Drilling is designed to test the geometry and continuity of uranium-bearing structures associated with historical drill hole Areva DH1 which showed a drill interval of 11.3 m, from 21.20 - 32.50m, grading 0.68% uranium oxide ("U 3 O 8 ") including 3.7m grading 1.52% U 3 O 8 (between 28.30 and 32.00m) see NordX's news release dated August 5 th , 2026;

Revised Drilling Orientation: NordX has reinterpreted historical drilling, geophysical and geochemical data, and concluded that the majority of historical drilling was completed either in the wrong area or was oriented sub-parallel to the main uranium-bearing structures. The current NordX drilling program is using revised azimuths based upon this reinterpretation intended to test these structures more effectively; and

District-Scale Setting: The Riutta project is strategically located approximately 12 kilometres south of the historical, past-producing Paukanvaara uranium mine.

Jon Franklin, President and Director of NordX, commented: "We are very pleased to have drilling underway at the site of one of the best uranium drill intercepts in Finland's history. This drill program aims to systematically test zones of uranium mineralization initially discovered by AREVA (now known as "Orano") through trenching and drilling during 2007 and 2008. Uranium mineralization at shallow depths has been recorded over 450m of strike within a larger 3.6 kilometre trend. As such, we are really excited to have drill rods spinning at Riutta and are looking forward to exploration success."

Riutta Drill Program:

The planned drill program will comprise approximately 1,000 - 1,500m of diamond core drilling. The program will test three target areas - Ristimonttu, Unimonttu and Kolmosviuhka, prioritised through the integration of historical data including drill logs and analyses, geophysics including detailed IP, geochemical sampling and geological reinterpretation of the project area. All target areas contain historical drill intercepts hosting uranium; additionally, Ristimonttu and Kolmosviuhka also feature surface geochemical targets discovered through trenching that have never been tested by drilling.

NordX's structural interpretation suggests that most historical drilling completed at Riutta by Atomienergia Oy in the late 1950's, Outukumpu Oy in the early 1960s, Geological Survey of Finland ("GTK") in the 1980's and AREVA (now Orano) in 2008, targeted the wrong part of the mineralized system, including having drilled sub-parallel to key uranium-bearing structures. The company believes these orientations and collar locations limited the effectiveness of earlier drilling in testing geometry and continuity of the uranium bearing structures. The 2026 program employs revised azimuths based upon this revised interpretation, intended to directly intersect these structures at both the known and new target areas. These new, historically untested targets, were generated through the integration of property wide geophysical data, geochemical sampling and structural mapping.

The principal target areas are as follows (please see Figures 1 and 2):

Ristimonttu: 11 short drill holes will test the down dip extension and strike extension of mineralisation discovered in diamond drillhole Areva DH1 which yielded 11.3m at 0.68% U 3 O 8 from 21.20m downhole including 3.7m grading 1.52% U 3 O 8 from 28.30m downhole.

Unimonttu: Two short drillholes will test the continuity of a historical intercept DH-324 that yielded 3.6m at 1.11% U 3 O 8 from 42m downhole including 0.35m at 9.79% U 3 O 8 from 42.6m downhole.

Kolmosviuhka: Three short holes, one targeting under trench M3-3 where anomalous radiation measurements of up to 65,500 counts per second ("CPS") at surface were obtained using a handheld scintillometer, and a second hole targeting under trench M3-2 where up to 21,500 CPS at surface were obtained using a handheld scintillometer. Neither of these locations have ever been drilled. The third hole aims to test continuity of a historic drillhole, AE-7, that intercepted 2m grading 0.2% U 3 O 8 from 62.8m downhole including 0.5m at 0.66% U 3 O 8 from 63.8m downhole.





Figure 1: Riutta project map with historical drilling, mineralised trenches and planned drillhole locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/313503_719ecdbea4f8c834_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Geological compilation map showing historical drilling at Riutta and the three target areas of the 2026 drill campaign (Ristimonttu, Unimonttu and Kolmosviuhka).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/313503_719ecdbea4f8c834_002full.jpg

Riutta Uranium Project History

The Riutta uranium occurrence was discovered in 1958 through radiometric boulder tracing. Four exploration campaigns followed: Atomienergia (1958-59), Outokumpu Oy (1960-63), the Geological Survey of Finland ("GTK") (1983-88), and AREVA (2007-08), totaling 65 drill holes for a total of 6,275 m, only 10 of which were drilled within the previous 38 years. Over 500 mineralized boulders have been located at Riutta, more than one hundred assaying above 1% uranium, and trenching at the Ristimonttu and Unimonttu prospects has exposed pitchblende veins and pockets. Significant historical drill intercepts at Riutta include AREVA DH1 which intersected 11.3m at 0.68% U 3 O 8 from 21.20 to 32.50m including 3.7m grading 1.52% U 3 O 8 between 28.30 and 32.00m at the Ristimonttu prospect. The estimated true thickness of the interval is 8.6m. Other notable historical intercepts include drill hole 324, which intersected 3.6m at 1.11% U 3 O 8 between 42.00m and 45.60m (including 0.35m at 9.79% U 3 O 8 between 42.60m and 42.95m) at the Unimonttu prospect; drill hole AE-7 intersected 2m grading 0.2% U3O8 from 62.8m downhole including 0.5m at 0.66% U3O8 from 63.8m downhole at the Kolmosviuhka prospect, located 260 m and 450 m SSE of drill hole AREVA DH1, respectively (Figure 2). The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not independently confirmed these results and that it is likewise unaware of the analytical facility that produced them or of any quality assurance - quality control ("QAQC") measures implemented by the company that completed this historical work, and that consequently these results should not be relied upon.

Riutta Uranium Project Mineralization

Uranium mineralization at Riutta occurs as thin pitchblende veins (up to a few mm wide) infilling fractures and micro-breccias within a sericite-quartz schist host rock. The bedrock comprises Archean granitoids and gneisses overlain by Paleoproterozoic quartzitic metasediments, cut by mafic to ultramafic dykes. Riutta is interpreted as a structurally controlled, low-temperature hydrothermal uranium system, with an extensive alteration mineral halo including epidote, chlorite, quartz, sericite, albite, potassium feldspar, carbonate, and clinozoisite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), Principal Geologist at Nebu Consulting, LLC, an independent US-based mineral exploration consulting firm. Mr. Howard is independent of NordX, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope and results of the Company's current and future drilling and exploration programs at Riutta, including the anticipated efficacy of revised drilling azimuths in testing uranium-bearing structures; the Company's interpretation of historical drilling, geophysical and geochemical data at Riutta; and the Company's expectations regarding the significance of the historical drill results disclosed in this news release.. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralisation; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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