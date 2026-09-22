Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on construction at its Los Ricos South project in Jalisco, Mexico, following the commencement announced on August 25, 2026. The project is progressing on schedule, and the Company reiterates first silver pour in the second quarter of 2028.

"Construction at Los Ricos South is moving ahead at full steam. Site clearing is well advanced, with more than 150 contractors on site, and all long-lead equipment orders have been placed," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "With US$284 million in cash in addition to cash flow from Parral, the project is fully funded with no debt or additional equity required. Based on our internal estimates using $60/oz silver and $4,200/oz gold, we see our maximum cash outlay in Q3 2027 and maintain cash reserves at a minimum of US$130 million throughout the build. We are progressing on schedule and remain focused on delivering first silver pour in Q2 2028."

Los Ricos South Construction Highlights

Active site works - Site clearing and earthworks advancing at the process plant site with more than 150 contractors on site.

All long-lead orders placed - All long-lead equipment orders have been placed, with procurement continuing on schedule. The long-lead orders include the SAG mill, tailings filter, crusher, electrical switchgear, Merrill-Crowe plant, conveyors, slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, feeders and screens.

Plant design - the design by M3 and DENM Engineering is at 90% complete

Underground mining contractor selected - Cominvi planned to mobilize to site in Q4 2026.

Schedule maintained - Construction and procurement remain on schedule, with first silver pour reiterated for Q2 2028.

To date, the Company has spent US$15 million on the project. Following are the key schedule milestones:

Los Ricos South Key Schedule Milestones

Earthworks commenced - August 2026

Underground mine plan optimization commenced - August 2026

Start of powerline installation - November 2026

Concrete foundation pouring - January 2027

Portal development / ramp blasting - January 2027

Paste plant construction begins - January 2027

Hill-slope stabilization / mining - Main/Abra zone - March 2027

SAG mill delivery to site - May 2027

Plant commissioning begins - January 2028

Figure 1 - Los Ricos South Quarterly Capital Spend vs Cash Balance



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- Based on current internal estimates using $60/oz Silver and $4,200/oz Gold.

- Includes exercise of 27.5 million outstanding warrants in November 2028 at C$3.50/warrant for net proceeds of approximately US$67.5 million.

Picture 1 - Los Ricos South Current Status Compared to Detailed Engineering

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Technical information contained in this news release with respect to GoGold has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Harris, P.Eng., who is a non-independent qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South project, which is in development with a construction decision approved by the Board, and Los Ricos North exploration and development project, both in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings mine, the Los Ricos projects, future operating margins, future production and processing, construction timelines and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral tailings mine. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

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