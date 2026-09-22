Cambria Gold Mines Inc.: Cambria Gold Mines Announces 166.2 g/t Au and 3,383 g/t Ag over 3.1 Meters at Premier and Expanded Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from the ongoing infill drilling program at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP" or the "Premier Project"), located near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia. Results from a total of 6,923 metres from 70 surface and underground drillholes are reported herein. Highlight intervals include:

166.22 g/t Au and 3383 g/t Ag over 3.1 m (incl. 467 g/t Au & 9510 g/t Ag over 1.1 m) in hole P26U-0095

(incl. 467 g/t Au & 9510 g/t Ag over 1.1 m) in hole P26U-0095 18.26 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag over 9.2 m (incl. 36.70 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 0.9m) in hole P26-2705

(incl. 36.70 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 0.9m) in hole P26-2705 14.68 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag over 10.0 m (incl. 57.20 g/t Au & 112 g/t Ag over 2.0 m) in hole P26U-0049

(incl. 57.20 g/t Au & 112 g/t Ag over 2.0 m) in hole P26U-0049 37.38 g/t Au and 134 g/t Ag over 5.0 m (incl. 46.18 g/t Au & 165 g/t Ag over 4.0 m) in hole P26U-0051

(incl. 46.18 g/t Au & 165 g/t Ag over 4.0 m) in hole P26U-0051 42.88 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 3.0 m (incl. 126.5 g/t Au & 599 g/t Ag over 1.0 m) in hole P26U-0052

(incl. 126.5 g/t Au & 599 g/t Ag over 1.0 m) in hole P26U-0052 31.26 g/t Au and 94 g/t Ag over 4.0 m (incl. 135.5 g/t Au & 218 g/t Ag over 0.8m) in hole P26U-0084





"Ongoing infill drilling is showing strong continuity of high-grade mineralization; we are highly encouraged by excellent silver results, in addition to gold. Areas of PNL that were mined historically had high silver content, with over 40 million ounces produced," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Additionally, Cambria is expanding our infill drilling program, currently targeting areas of wide, potentially bulk mineable mineralization within the Premier Mine Complex. With excellent discovery potential throughout the Premier Project and limited drilling outside of the major deposit areas, we will also be testing exploration targets, including a potential new, parallel zone to PNL that was discovered in 2025."

Infill drilling at the Premier Project is on average 12.5 meter spaced centres to provide the necessary drill spacing for accurate mine planning and increased Mineral Resource confidence. Results continue to define the continuity of gold-bearing semi-massive to massive sulfide and visible gold mineralization that forms within and along the contacts of primary quartz breccia domains. The northeastern extent of the Prew Zone drilling is defining an area of high grade silver and gold associated with silver sulphosalts and native silver or electrum, as represented in hole P26U-0095 (Figures 3 & 5).

Reported results are from underground drilling at the Prew Zone, as well as surface holes infilling other areas of the Premier-Northern Light Deposit. These additional areas are being evaluated and prioritized for the development of stope and underground drilling access in Q4 2026. This includes areas along the main Premier structure to the southwest of Prew Zone, where P26-2705 intersected 18.26 g/t Au over 9.2 metres, ten metres beyond the end of the historic workings. This zone is believed to be continuous with the 602 Zone drilled earlier in 2026 and will be targeted for further follow-up from underground platforms to better define grade and continuity.

Cambria is also pleased to announce an expansion of the Premier Mine Complex infill program to 42,000 planned metres. The increased program scope will include additional infill drilling at the Silver Coin deposit, where visual results so far show impressive intercepts of structurally controlled quartz breccia and sulfide mineralization, often with visible gold. Initial results from the Silver Coin drilling are expected to be released in October 2026. The drilling program is expected to continue until the end of 2026, with additional infill drilling as well as some exploration drilling planned at the Premier-Northern Lights Deposit over the winter months. Exploration drilling will include follow up of hole P25-2673, which was drilled to the north of the mill in 2025 and intersected 16.20 g/t Au over 3.9 meters in mineralization similar to the Premier deposit (see Figure 1 and Cambria News Release dated March 3, 2026).

Figure 1: Plan map of Premier-Northern Light (PNL) deposit showing new and previously released 2026 drill traces.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e2498fd-9586-47c9-a04c-14de9cff7ac1

Figure 2: Plan map showing the Prew Zone underground workings and drilling results from the 2026 infill program

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07abf92c-f527-4623-bbfa-99bb3af11012

Figure 3: Cross section A of Prew Zone drilling. Showing mineralized zones represented by composites calculated at 1 g/t and individual assays greater than 10g/t Au. Primary breccia domain shown in blue.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b85c1e1-33de-4ded-9c79-907815f04170

Figure 4: Cross section B of Prew Zone drilling. Showing mineralized zones represented by composites calculated at 1 g/t and individual assays greater than 10g/t Au. Primary breccia domain shown in blue.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea63bab6-4762-433e-bb0e-59790b33c42a

Figure 5. Hole P26U-0095 @ 14.1m. High grade gold and silver associated with base metal sulfide mineralization overprinting and infilling a primary quartz breccia host.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1595f654-c264-4130-8198-ed352a4fc133

Table 1: Drill Results - Significant Intersections

holeid from (m) to

(m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) ETW1 Including (>10g/t) P26-2699 213.0 221.0 8.0 2.69 10.9 21874 1841 60 - P26-2701 199.0 210.0 11.0 2.49 9.5 21450 608 66 - P26-2703 228.1 231.0 2.9 28.73 64.6 61145 18848 59 - 42.96 g/t Au & 93 g/t Ag over 1.9m P26-2705 259.2 260.1 0.9 36.70 22.6 5480 1750 94 - 36.7 g/t Au & 23 g/t Ag over 0.9m P26-2705 267.2 276.4 9.2 18.26 34.3 12825 8881 94 - 33.5 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 4.6m P26U-0039 24.0 30.7 6.7 7.92 12.9 1708 772 98 - i45.9 g/t Au & 51 g/t Ag over 1m P26U-0040 22.0 25.5 3.5 9.95 11.7 6282 1847 98 - P26U-0041 25.0 32.0 7.0 3.91 11.9 5746 3740 80 - P26U-0044 54.0 61.0 7.0 3.62 6.3 2298 942 96 - P26U-0044 74.0 75.5 1.5 15.70 8.0 480 122 96 - 15.7 g/t Au & 8 g/t Ag over 1.5m P26U-0045 29.9 46.0 16.1 1.30 5.9 1984 1057 68 - P26U-0046 27.1 33.5 6.4 4.28 10.7 6877 4014 51 - P26U-0047 24.0 27.0 3.0 7.96 76.5 48447 28252 79 - P26U-0048 0.2 6.0 5.8 3.54 3.8 1203 595 96 - P26U-0048 10.0 19.0 9.0 12.48 516.6 8447 5614 96 - 46.95 g/t Au & 1632 g/t Ag over 2m P26U-0049 15.0 25.0 10.0 14.68 32.3 17635 8826 86 - 57.2 g/t Au & 112 g/t Ag over 2m P26U-0051 16.0 21.0 5.0 37.38 133.8 12894 8662 83 - 46.18 g/t Au & 165 g/t Ag over 4m P26U-0052 8.0 11.0 3.0 42.88 207.0 16421 9193 96 - 126.5 g/t Au & 599 g/t Ag over 1m P26U-0075 30.0 35.0 5.0 4.83 7.6 704 242 94 - P26U-0078 22.0 34.0 12.0 9.31 12.4 4268 2300 98 - 18.41 g/t Au & 22 g/t Ag over 5m P26U-0079 11.0 20.0 9.0 3.24 4.4 1680 897 98 - P26U-0079 21.0 33.0 12.0 3.54 9.2 5152 3024 98 - P26U-0080 21.0 31.0 10.0 3.14 6.8 3146 1723 94 - P26U-0082 51.0 60.0 9.0 2.25 4.3 3437 1218 99 - P26U-0083 4.0 8.0 4.0 10.91 20.0 4484 2715 96 - P26U-0084 4.0 8.0 4.0 31.26 93.9 12468 9168 82 - 135.5 g/t Au & 218 g/t Ag over 0.8m P26U-0087 28.5 30.0 1.5 50.30 15.8 1640 564 99 - 50.3 g/t Au & 16 g/t Ag over 1.5m P26U-0090 16.0 18.0 2.0 47.85 406.0 12005 8125 84 - P26U-0091 24.0 31.0 7.0 11.44 29.5 4295 2832 70 - 19.31 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 4m P26U-0093 33.0 39.0 6.0 9.83 72.9 5812 4567 50 - 30.67 g/t Au & 194 g/t Ag over 1.8m P26U-0094 11.0 14.0 3.0 14.65 146.4 6147 3386 95 - P26U-0095 13.9 17.0 3.1 166.22 3382.7 17466 11591 63 - 467 g/t Au & 9510 g/t Ag over 1.1m P26U-0096 16.5 17.5 1.0 105.50 207.0 45100 27400 86 - P26U-0102 56.0 63.0 7.0 3.78 7.5 3001 2127 99 - P26U-0103 55.1 63.0 8.0 4.78 17.3 8715 6075 97 - P26U-0104 59.0 65.0 6.0 4.40 8.8 3809 1710 93 - P26U-0104 67.9 74.0 6.2 12.56 14.4 5474 2376 93 - 63.6 g/t Au & 59 g/t Ag over 1.1m P26U-0105 75.0 87.0 12.0 1.80 5.4 2203 1122 84 - P26U-0105 90.0 102.0 12.0 2.26 4.0 1307 925 83 - P26U-0106 74.5 86.0 11.5 3.36 7.3 2417 1828 74 - P26U-0106 106.0 107.0 1.0 36.20 32.3 38 30 74 - P26U-0108 73.0 87.0 14.0 2.30 8.1 3853 1909 77 - P26U-0109 34.0 39.0 5.0 6.41 15.1 1761 769 67 - P26U-0110 62.0 75.0 13.0 3.90 7.8 5831 2883 84 - P26U-0111 67.5 76.0 8.5 3.34 6.3 3464 1593 88 - P26U-0113 60.0 69.0 9.0 3.98 5.0 2681 1641 99 - 11.32 g/t Au & 7 g/t Ag over 2.5m P26U-0114 35.4 37.0 1.6 14.73 15.3 8478 5838 99 - P26U-0114 58.5 67.0 8.5 4.22 6.3 3458 2012 99 - P26U-0115 55.0 59.0 4.0 13.60 11.8 6463 2760 95 - 38.3 g/t Au & 23 g/t Ag over 1.2m P26U-0116 73.0 77.5 4.5 4.80 24.5 11783 9921 86 - P26U-0116 84.0 96.0 12.0 3.20 4.4 1662 870 86 - P26U-0121 48.2 51.0 2.9 17.60 9.1 4291 1554 98 - 50.2 g/t Au & 14 g/t Ag over 0.9m

1 - ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 50-99% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.



Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections

Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1 g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3 metre internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10 g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3 metre internal waste.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM East (m) UTM North (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip P26-2698 436793 6213027 451 262.0 250 56 P26-2699 436791 6213027 451 249.0 251 50 P26-2700 436795 6213027 451 258.0 224 57 P26-2701 436795 6213025 451 240.0 224 47 P26-2702 436793 6213026 451 219.0 239 57 P26-2703 436793 6213026 451 248.0 237 47 P26-2704 436835 6212649 554 206.0 147 65 P26-2705 436832 6212647 555 338.0 164 67 P26U-0038A 437198 6213102 314 58.5 135 86 P26U-0039 437199 6213100 314 56.0 135 65 P26U-0040 437199 6213099 315 264.5 133 50 P26U-0041 437199 6213099 315 65.0 136 23 P26U-0042 437199 6213100 314 77.0 315 74 P26U-0043 437206 6213111 312 67.5 144 77 P26U-0044 437207 6213111 312 90.5 135 45 P26U-0045 437207 6213111 313 46.0 135 13 P26U-0046 437203 6213114 312 99.5 315 62 P26U-0047 437203 6213114 312 76.0 311 84 P26U-0048 437232 6213067 340 60.5 135 72 P26U-0049 437231 6213068 340 60.5 104 89 P26U-0050 437236 6213081 342 90.5 315 63 P26U-0051 437237 6213081 342 60.0 325 86 P26U-0052 437239 6213079 341 80.0 135 74 P26U-0072 437199 6213020 330 46.5 135 63 P26U-0074 437196 6213023 330 40.4 314 82 P26U-0075 437254 6213083 332 73.5 131 78 P26U-0076 437254 6213083 332 70.0 136 53 P26U-0077 437254 6213083 333 60.0 135 31 P26U-0078 437220 6213049 337 45.5 134 68 P26U-0079 437220 6213049 337 80.0 135 54 P26U-0080 437220 6213049 337 46.0 135 40 P26U-0081 437264 6213108 333 79.0 140 82 P26U-0082 437264 6213107 333 80.5 135 59 P26U-0083 437265 6213107 333 89.5 135 45 P26U-0084 437265 6213106 333 89.0 136 23 P26U-0085 437261 6213112 333 91.0 318 82 P26U-0086 437285 6213117 334 65.5 135 79 P26U-0087 437286 6213116 334 63.5 135 53 P26U-0088 437286 6213116 335 71.0 135 32 P26U-0089 437244 6213091 343 90.5 315 60 P26U-0090 437244 6213091 343 66.5 286 90 P26U-0091 437244 6213091 343 75.5 316 75 P26U-0092 437250 6213099 344 48.5 315 75 P26U-0093 437249 6213099 344 63.5 317 61 P26U-0094 437253 6213096 344 46.0 135 41 P26U-0095 437253 6213095 346 46.0 135 8 P26U-0096 437252 6213096 344 39.5 76 89 P26U-0097 437243 6213121 346 63.0 316 77 P26U-0098 437243 6213121 346 86.0 315 60 P26U-0099 437244 6213120 346 54.5 257 89 P26U-0100 437136 6213080 321 93.0 132 76 P26U-0101 437137 6213079 321 87.0 134 67 P26U-0102 437137 6213079 322 92.5 134 56 P26U-0103 437137 6213079 322 74.0 134 46 P26U-0104 437137 6213079 322 90.0 135 39 P26U-0105 437137 6213079 322 102.0 135 26 P26U-0106 437137 6213079 323 116.0 135 17 P26U-0107 437137 6213079 323 96.0 134 11 P26U-0108 437133 6213083 321 125.0 316 81 P26U-0109 437133 6213083 321 140.5 315 72 P26U-0110 437133 6213083 321 109.0 331 88 P26U-0111 437126 6213068 323 87.0 111 87 P26U-0112 437128 6213066 323 66.0 131 76 P26U-0113 437128 6213066 323 81.0 130 66 P26U-0114 437128 6213066 324 76.0 135 55 P26U-0115 437128 6213066 324 73.5 137 44 P26U-0116 437128 6213066 324 130.5 135 29 P26U-0117 437128 6213066 325 100.5 136 11 P26U-0120 437198 6212996 330 72.5 135 82 P26U-0121 437198 6212996 330 69.5 135 69

*masl - metres above sea level

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

All samples reported in this news release were obtained from NQ sized drill core. The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.

Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Cleve Rueckert

VP Corporate Development

Email: crueckert@cambriagold.com

and:

Sam Brezden

VP Communications and Community Engagement

Email: sam.brezden@cambriagold.com

Phone: 236-838-1840

Or visit:

https://cambriagold.com/

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drill results resulting in actual increases of resources and reserves; the timing and certainty of the restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects; the timing and outcome of the expansion of the infill drill program and additional assay results; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.