Cambria Gold Mines Inc.: Cambria Gold Mines Announces 166.2 g/t Au and 3,383 g/t Ag over 3.1 Meters at Premier and Expanded Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from the ongoing infill drilling program at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP" or the "Premier Project"), located near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia. Results from a total of 6,923 metres from 70 surface and underground drillholes are reported herein. Highlight intervals include:
- 166.22 g/t Au and 3383 g/t Ag over 3.1 m (incl. 467 g/t Au & 9510 g/t Ag over 1.1 m) in hole P26U-0095
- 18.26 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag over 9.2 m (incl. 36.70 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 0.9m) in hole P26-2705
- 14.68 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag over 10.0 m (incl. 57.20 g/t Au & 112 g/t Ag over 2.0 m) in hole P26U-0049
- 37.38 g/t Au and 134 g/t Ag over 5.0 m (incl. 46.18 g/t Au & 165 g/t Ag over 4.0 m) in hole P26U-0051
- 42.88 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 3.0 m (incl. 126.5 g/t Au & 599 g/t Ag over 1.0 m) in hole P26U-0052
- 31.26 g/t Au and 94 g/t Ag over 4.0 m (incl. 135.5 g/t Au & 218 g/t Ag over 0.8m) in hole P26U-0084
"Ongoing infill drilling is showing strong continuity of high-grade mineralization; we are highly encouraged by excellent silver results, in addition to gold. Areas of PNL that were mined historically had high silver content, with over 40 million ounces produced," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Additionally, Cambria is expanding our infill drilling program, currently targeting areas of wide, potentially bulk mineable mineralization within the Premier Mine Complex. With excellent discovery potential throughout the Premier Project and limited drilling outside of the major deposit areas, we will also be testing exploration targets, including a potential new, parallel zone to PNL that was discovered in 2025."
Infill drilling at the Premier Project is on average 12.5 meter spaced centres to provide the necessary drill spacing for accurate mine planning and increased Mineral Resource confidence. Results continue to define the continuity of gold-bearing semi-massive to massive sulfide and visible gold mineralization that forms within and along the contacts of primary quartz breccia domains. The northeastern extent of the Prew Zone drilling is defining an area of high grade silver and gold associated with silver sulphosalts and native silver or electrum, as represented in hole P26U-0095 (Figures 3 & 5).
Reported results are from underground drilling at the Prew Zone, as well as surface holes infilling other areas of the Premier-Northern Light Deposit. These additional areas are being evaluated and prioritized for the development of stope and underground drilling access in Q4 2026. This includes areas along the main Premier structure to the southwest of Prew Zone, where P26-2705 intersected 18.26 g/t Au over 9.2 metres, ten metres beyond the end of the historic workings. This zone is believed to be continuous with the 602 Zone drilled earlier in 2026 and will be targeted for further follow-up from underground platforms to better define grade and continuity.
Cambria is also pleased to announce an expansion of the Premier Mine Complex infill program to 42,000 planned metres. The increased program scope will include additional infill drilling at the Silver Coin deposit, where visual results so far show impressive intercepts of structurally controlled quartz breccia and sulfide mineralization, often with visible gold. Initial results from the Silver Coin drilling are expected to be released in October 2026. The drilling program is expected to continue until the end of 2026, with additional infill drilling as well as some exploration drilling planned at the Premier-Northern Lights Deposit over the winter months. Exploration drilling will include follow up of hole P25-2673, which was drilled to the north of the mill in 2025 and intersected 16.20 g/t Au over 3.9 meters in mineralization similar to the Premier deposit (see Figure 1 and Cambria News Release dated March 3, 2026).
Figure 1: Plan map of Premier-Northern Light (PNL) deposit showing new and previously released 2026 drill traces.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e2498fd-9586-47c9-a04c-14de9cff7ac1
Figure 2: Plan map showing the Prew Zone underground workings and drilling results from the 2026 infill program
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07abf92c-f527-4623-bbfa-99bb3af11012
Figure 3: Cross section A of Prew Zone drilling. Showing mineralized zones represented by composites calculated at 1 g/t and individual assays greater than 10g/t Au. Primary breccia domain shown in blue.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b85c1e1-33de-4ded-9c79-907815f04170
Figure 4: Cross section B of Prew Zone drilling. Showing mineralized zones represented by composites calculated at 1 g/t and individual assays greater than 10g/t Au. Primary breccia domain shown in blue.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea63bab6-4762-433e-bb0e-59790b33c42a
Figure 5. Hole P26U-0095 @ 14.1m. High grade gold and silver associated with base metal sulfide mineralization overprinting and infilling a primary quartz breccia host.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1595f654-c264-4130-8198-ed352a4fc133
Table 1: Drill Results - Significant Intersections
|holeid
|from (m)
|to
(m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (ppm)
|Ag (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|ETW1
|Including (>10g/t)
|P26-2699
|213.0
|221.0
|8.0
|2.69
|10.9
|21874
|1841
|60
|-
|P26-2701
|199.0
|210.0
|11.0
|2.49
|9.5
|21450
|608
|66
|-
|P26-2703
|228.1
|231.0
|2.9
|28.73
|64.6
|61145
|18848
|59
|-
|42.96 g/t Au & 93 g/t Ag over 1.9m
|P26-2705
|259.2
|260.1
|0.9
|36.70
|22.6
|5480
|1750
|94
|-
|36.7 g/t Au & 23 g/t Ag over 0.9m
|P26-2705
|267.2
|276.4
|9.2
|18.26
|34.3
|12825
|8881
|94
|-
|33.5 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 4.6m
|P26U-0039
|24.0
|30.7
|6.7
|7.92
|12.9
|1708
|772
|98
|-
|i45.9 g/t Au & 51 g/t Ag over 1m
|P26U-0040
|22.0
|25.5
|3.5
|9.95
|11.7
|6282
|1847
|98
|-
|P26U-0041
|25.0
|32.0
|7.0
|3.91
|11.9
|5746
|3740
|80
|-
|P26U-0044
|54.0
|61.0
|7.0
|3.62
|6.3
|2298
|942
|96
|-
|P26U-0044
|74.0
|75.5
|1.5
|15.70
|8.0
|480
|122
|96
|-
|15.7 g/t Au & 8 g/t Ag over 1.5m
|P26U-0045
|29.9
|46.0
|16.1
|1.30
|5.9
|1984
|1057
|68
|-
|P26U-0046
|27.1
|33.5
|6.4
|4.28
|10.7
|6877
|4014
|51
|-
|P26U-0047
|24.0
|27.0
|3.0
|7.96
|76.5
|48447
|28252
|79
|-
|P26U-0048
|0.2
|6.0
|5.8
|3.54
|3.8
|1203
|595
|96
|-
|P26U-0048
|10.0
|19.0
|9.0
|12.48
|516.6
|8447
|5614
|96
|-
|46.95 g/t Au & 1632 g/t Ag over 2m
|P26U-0049
|15.0
|25.0
|10.0
|14.68
|32.3
|17635
|8826
|86
|-
|57.2 g/t Au & 112 g/t Ag over 2m
|P26U-0051
|16.0
|21.0
|5.0
|37.38
|133.8
|12894
|8662
|83
|-
|46.18 g/t Au & 165 g/t Ag over 4m
|P26U-0052
|8.0
|11.0
|3.0
|42.88
|207.0
|16421
|9193
|96
|-
|126.5 g/t Au & 599 g/t Ag over 1m
|P26U-0075
|30.0
|35.0
|5.0
|4.83
|7.6
|704
|242
|94
|-
|P26U-0078
|22.0
|34.0
|12.0
|9.31
|12.4
|4268
|2300
|98
|-
|18.41 g/t Au & 22 g/t Ag over 5m
|P26U-0079
|11.0
|20.0
|9.0
|3.24
|4.4
|1680
|897
|98
|-
|P26U-0079
|21.0
|33.0
|12.0
|3.54
|9.2
|5152
|3024
|98
|-
|P26U-0080
|21.0
|31.0
|10.0
|3.14
|6.8
|3146
|1723
|94
|-
|P26U-0082
|51.0
|60.0
|9.0
|2.25
|4.3
|3437
|1218
|99
|-
|P26U-0083
|4.0
|8.0
|4.0
|10.91
|20.0
|4484
|2715
|96
|-
|P26U-0084
|4.0
|8.0
|4.0
|31.26
|93.9
|12468
|9168
|82
|-
|135.5 g/t Au & 218 g/t Ag over 0.8m
|P26U-0087
|28.5
|30.0
|1.5
|50.30
|15.8
|1640
|564
|99
|-
|50.3 g/t Au & 16 g/t Ag over 1.5m
|P26U-0090
|16.0
|18.0
|2.0
|47.85
|406.0
|12005
|8125
|84
|-
|P26U-0091
|24.0
|31.0
|7.0
|11.44
|29.5
|4295
|2832
|70
|-
|19.31 g/t Au & 48 g/t Ag over 4m
|P26U-0093
|33.0
|39.0
|6.0
|9.83
|72.9
|5812
|4567
|50
|-
|30.67 g/t Au & 194 g/t Ag over 1.8m
|P26U-0094
|11.0
|14.0
|3.0
|14.65
|146.4
|6147
|3386
|95
|-
|P26U-0095
|13.9
|17.0
|3.1
|166.22
|3382.7
|17466
|11591
|63
|-
|467 g/t Au & 9510 g/t Ag over 1.1m
|P26U-0096
|16.5
|17.5
|1.0
|105.50
|207.0
|45100
|27400
|86
|-
|P26U-0102
|56.0
|63.0
|7.0
|3.78
|7.5
|3001
|2127
|99
|-
|P26U-0103
|55.1
|63.0
|8.0
|4.78
|17.3
|8715
|6075
|97
|-
|P26U-0104
|59.0
|65.0
|6.0
|4.40
|8.8
|3809
|1710
|93
|-
|P26U-0104
|67.9
|74.0
|6.2
|12.56
|14.4
|5474
|2376
|93
|-
|63.6 g/t Au & 59 g/t Ag over 1.1m
|P26U-0105
|75.0
|87.0
|12.0
|1.80
|5.4
|2203
|1122
|84
|-
|P26U-0105
|90.0
|102.0
|12.0
|2.26
|4.0
|1307
|925
|83
|-
|P26U-0106
|74.5
|86.0
|11.5
|3.36
|7.3
|2417
|1828
|74
|-
|P26U-0106
|106.0
|107.0
|1.0
|36.20
|32.3
|38
|30
|74
|-
|P26U-0108
|73.0
|87.0
|14.0
|2.30
|8.1
|3853
|1909
|77
|-
|P26U-0109
|34.0
|39.0
|5.0
|6.41
|15.1
|1761
|769
|67
|-
|P26U-0110
|62.0
|75.0
|13.0
|3.90
|7.8
|5831
|2883
|84
|-
|P26U-0111
|67.5
|76.0
|8.5
|3.34
|6.3
|3464
|1593
|88
|-
|P26U-0113
|60.0
|69.0
|9.0
|3.98
|5.0
|2681
|1641
|99
|-
|11.32 g/t Au & 7 g/t Ag over 2.5m
|P26U-0114
|35.4
|37.0
|1.6
|14.73
|15.3
|8478
|5838
|99
|-
|P26U-0114
|58.5
|67.0
|8.5
|4.22
|6.3
|3458
|2012
|99
|-
|P26U-0115
|55.0
|59.0
|4.0
|13.60
|11.8
|6463
|2760
|95
|-
|38.3 g/t Au & 23 g/t Ag over 1.2m
|P26U-0116
|73.0
|77.5
|4.5
|4.80
|24.5
|11783
|9921
|86
|-
|P26U-0116
|84.0
|96.0
|12.0
|3.20
|4.4
|1662
|870
|86
|-
|P26U-0121
|48.2
|51.0
|2.9
|17.60
|9.1
|4291
|1554
|98
|-
|50.2 g/t Au & 14 g/t Ag over 0.9m
1 - ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 50-99% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.
Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections
Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1 g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3 metre internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10 g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3 metre internal waste.
Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations
|Hole ID
|UTM East (m)
|UTM North (m)
|Elevation (masl)
|Total Depth (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|P26-2698
|436793
|6213027
|451
|262.0
|250
|56
|P26-2699
|436791
|6213027
|451
|249.0
|251
|50
|P26-2700
|436795
|6213027
|451
|258.0
|224
|57
|P26-2701
|436795
|6213025
|451
|240.0
|224
|47
|P26-2702
|436793
|6213026
|451
|219.0
|239
|57
|P26-2703
|436793
|6213026
|451
|248.0
|237
|47
|P26-2704
|436835
|6212649
|554
|206.0
|147
|65
|P26-2705
|436832
|6212647
|555
|338.0
|164
|67
|P26U-0038A
|437198
|6213102
|314
|58.5
|135
|86
|P26U-0039
|437199
|6213100
|314
|56.0
|135
|65
|P26U-0040
|437199
|6213099
|315
|264.5
|133
|50
|P26U-0041
|437199
|6213099
|315
|65.0
|136
|23
|P26U-0042
|437199
|6213100
|314
|77.0
|315
|74
|P26U-0043
|437206
|6213111
|312
|67.5
|144
|77
|P26U-0044
|437207
|6213111
|312
|90.5
|135
|45
|P26U-0045
|437207
|6213111
|313
|46.0
|135
|13
|P26U-0046
|437203
|6213114
|312
|99.5
|315
|62
|P26U-0047
|437203
|6213114
|312
|76.0
|311
|84
|P26U-0048
|437232
|6213067
|340
|60.5
|135
|72
|P26U-0049
|437231
|6213068
|340
|60.5
|104
|89
|P26U-0050
|437236
|6213081
|342
|90.5
|315
|63
|P26U-0051
|437237
|6213081
|342
|60.0
|325
|86
|P26U-0052
|437239
|6213079
|341
|80.0
|135
|74
|P26U-0072
|437199
|6213020
|330
|46.5
|135
|63
|P26U-0074
|437196
|6213023
|330
|40.4
|314
|82
|P26U-0075
|437254
|6213083
|332
|73.5
|131
|78
|P26U-0076
|437254
|6213083
|332
|70.0
|136
|53
|P26U-0077
|437254
|6213083
|333
|60.0
|135
|31
|P26U-0078
|437220
|6213049
|337
|45.5
|134
|68
|P26U-0079
|437220
|6213049
|337
|80.0
|135
|54
|P26U-0080
|437220
|6213049
|337
|46.0
|135
|40
|P26U-0081
|437264
|6213108
|333
|79.0
|140
|82
|P26U-0082
|437264
|6213107
|333
|80.5
|135
|59
|P26U-0083
|437265
|6213107
|333
|89.5
|135
|45
|P26U-0084
|437265
|6213106
|333
|89.0
|136
|23
|P26U-0085
|437261
|6213112
|333
|91.0
|318
|82
|P26U-0086
|437285
|6213117
|334
|65.5
|135
|79
|P26U-0087
|437286
|6213116
|334
|63.5
|135
|53
|P26U-0088
|437286
|6213116
|335
|71.0
|135
|32
|P26U-0089
|437244
|6213091
|343
|90.5
|315
|60
|P26U-0090
|437244
|6213091
|343
|66.5
|286
|90
|P26U-0091
|437244
|6213091
|343
|75.5
|316
|75
|P26U-0092
|437250
|6213099
|344
|48.5
|315
|75
|P26U-0093
|437249
|6213099
|344
|63.5
|317
|61
|P26U-0094
|437253
|6213096
|344
|46.0
|135
|41
|P26U-0095
|437253
|6213095
|346
|46.0
|135
|8
|P26U-0096
|437252
|6213096
|344
|39.5
|76
|89
|P26U-0097
|437243
|6213121
|346
|63.0
|316
|77
|P26U-0098
|437243
|6213121
|346
|86.0
|315
|60
|P26U-0099
|437244
|6213120
|346
|54.5
|257
|89
|P26U-0100
|437136
|6213080
|321
|93.0
|132
|76
|P26U-0101
|437137
|6213079
|321
|87.0
|134
|67
|P26U-0102
|437137
|6213079
|322
|92.5
|134
|56
|P26U-0103
|437137
|6213079
|322
|74.0
|134
|46
|P26U-0104
|437137
|6213079
|322
|90.0
|135
|39
|P26U-0105
|437137
|6213079
|322
|102.0
|135
|26
|P26U-0106
|437137
|6213079
|323
|116.0
|135
|17
|P26U-0107
|437137
|6213079
|323
|96.0
|134
|11
|P26U-0108
|437133
|6213083
|321
|125.0
|316
|81
|P26U-0109
|437133
|6213083
|321
|140.5
|315
|72
|P26U-0110
|437133
|6213083
|321
|109.0
|331
|88
|P26U-0111
|437126
|6213068
|323
|87.0
|111
|87
|P26U-0112
|437128
|6213066
|323
|66.0
|131
|76
|P26U-0113
|437128
|6213066
|323
|81.0
|130
|66
|P26U-0114
|437128
|6213066
|324
|76.0
|135
|55
|P26U-0115
|437128
|6213066
|324
|73.5
|137
|44
|P26U-0116
|437128
|6213066
|324
|130.5
|135
|29
|P26U-0117
|437128
|6213066
|325
|100.5
|136
|11
|P26U-0120
|437198
|6212996
|330
|72.5
|135
|82
|P26U-0121
|437198
|6212996
|330
|69.5
|135
|69
*masl - metres above sea level
Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation
All samples reported in this news release were obtained from NQ sized drill core. The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.
Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).
Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.
The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.
Qualified Person and Technical Information:
The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.
About Cambria Gold Mines
Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.
Robert McLeod
CEO and Director
For further information contact:
Cleve Rueckert
VP Corporate Development
Email: crueckert@cambriagold.com
and:
Sam Brezden
VP Communications and Community Engagement
Email: sam.brezden@cambriagold.com
Phone: 236-838-1840
Or visit:
https://cambriagold.com/
Cautionary Statements:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drill results resulting in actual increases of resources and reserves; the timing and certainty of the restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects; the timing and outcome of the expansion of the infill drill program and additional assay results; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.