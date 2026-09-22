

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The leaders of the United States, Denmark and Greenland will sign a security agreement for Greenland on Tuesday.



The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she, her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen and U.S. President Donald Trump would sign the deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.



The signing is scheduled for 10.30 AM ET.



The deal recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, as well as Greenland's right to self-determination, according to Frederiksen.



'It is a good agreement from a Danish point of view. And when it benefits the Nordic countries and security in the Arctic region, it also benefits NATO and Europe,' Danish radio DR quoted her as saying.



The agreement does not grant the U.S. ownership or sovereignty over Greenland.



The framework agreement includes exploring a site for a 'Golden Dome' missile defense component in Greenland.



Trump had claimed last week that the agreement would give the United States 'permanent control over security' of Greenland through a larger U.S. military presence in the semi-autonomous Danish island region.



Trump's repeated threats to acquire the mineral rich territory through military or economic force had triggered a diplomatic row between the U.S. and Denmark in January.



Greenland is exceptionally mineral-rich, holding some of the largest untapped stores of natural resources and critical raw materials in the world.



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