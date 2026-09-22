

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A six year-old Chinese girl has broken the women's world record for the 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube.



At a World Cube Association certified competition held in china's Wuhan province earlier this month, Lian Yunzhi solved a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in 4.52 seconds.



And at another competition held in China's Guangzhou within three days, she solved the Rubik's Cube in 4.27 seconds.



The Chengdu native is 'the first female speedcuber to average under 4.5 seconds', according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.



Nicknamed 'Zhizhi', Lian has reportedly mastered more than 1,300 Rubik's Cube solving algorithms.



The child prodigy is training two to three hours daily on the cube, reports quoting her mother Lin Yangxi said.



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