Ex-Google PM Launches Appleseed Planner, Modeling $33 Billion for Tech Workers

The free platform replaces manual data entry with smart automation, giving tech professionals an advisor-grade Monte Carlo retirement plan in just five minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / What began as a weekend project to help his wife safely step away from her career has quietly turned into Appleseed Planner, a free financial platform now modeling over $33 billion in assets across 11,000 users. Today, founder Adam Waaramaa announced the public launch of the company, having recently left his role as a Group Product Manager at Google to focus on the platform.

The platform was born out of personal frustration. Waaramaa and his wife were trying to calculate if she could safely quit her job, but found existing financial tools wildly inadequate.

"The tools on the market were either dangerously simplistic, using straight-line charts that pretend market crashes don't exist, or they required a ton of manual inputs and research to operate properly," said Waaramaa. "I wanted the power of a professional advisor's software, but wrapped in a beautiful, effortless experience. So, I built it myself."

Appleseed Planner delivers an institutional-grade Monte Carlo retirement plan in five minutes, complete with AI-guided insights.

Waaramaa engineered an advisor-grade Monte Carlo simulator (like the software professional advisors use) that also automates the "financial physics" of real life. Instead of forcing users to manually add new expenses for maintenance and insurance whenever they move, or type in each year of a kid's college tuition, the software automates it. He added native logic for massive expenses that other apps skip entirely: the expensive private healthcare gap between early retirement and Medicare, and automated vehicle replenishment cycles. The engine even includes an "Adaptive Spending" feature to accurately model how people realistically tighten their budgets during market downturns.

He also built a free, secure "Spouse Share" mode so couples can look at their plan together at the dinner table. For power users, he launched an Appleseed Pro tier. Pro adds live Plaid account syncing for both the user and their spouse, allowing couples to connect accounts without awkwardly sharing bank passwords. The premium tier also includes a Roth conversion optimizer, detailed raw CSV data exports for AI analysis, and a "Parent Admin" mode. This allows users to build and manage a dedicated financial plan for their aging parents, complete with Medicare and elder care estimates. Parents can securely link their accounts remotely and receive a simple, view-only summary without ever having to learn the software.

When Waaramaa shared the tool with a few colleagues at Google, it struck a nerve. It spread virally through internal company channels, quickly jumping to employees at Meta, NVIDIA, and Amazon, capturing a highly concentrated wealth demographic with an average of $3 million in assets modeled per user. These tech professionals use it to stress-test their plans against scenarios like an AI-driven layoff or a dot-com-style crash in one click.

"Tech workers are tired of having to act as human calculators for legacy financial apps," Waaramaa noted. "They want a tool that does the homework for them and gives them a clear answer in five minutes. Once it hit 10,000 users and $30 billion, I realized this wasn't a side project anymore. I left Google to make it a real company."

About Appleseed Planner

Appleseed Planner is a free, AI-guided Monte Carlo financial planning tool built for high-net-worth professionals. The platform replaces manual data entry with automated life-event modeling, allowing users to build advisor-grade retirement plans and stress tests in minutes. Founded by a former Google product leader, Appleseed Planner is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

For more information or to run a free retirement plan, visit appleseedplanner.com .

Media Contact:

Adam Waaramaa

Founder, Appleseed Planner

press@appleseedplanner.com

https://appleseedplanner.com

SOURCE: Appleseed Planner

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ex-google-pm-launches-appleseed-planner-modeling-33-billion-for-t-1224909