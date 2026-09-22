Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 field exploration program at the Sixtymile Gold Project in west-central Yukon. The program significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the district by defining a large-scale structural framework and identifying multiple new epithermal targets on the newly acquired and recently staked ground, expanding the range of exploration targets across the property.

Program Highlights

New Miller Creek Epithermal Target: Identified a high-sulphidation epithermal alteration zone adjacent to a clay-altered lithocap on the newly acquired Sixtymile valley claims. The zone represents a new, shallow gold target commonly associated with the upper levels of porphyry-epithermal systems.

Identified a high-sulphidation epithermal alteration zone adjacent to a clay-altered lithocap on the newly acquired Sixtymile valley claims. The zone represents a new, shallow gold target commonly associated with the upper levels of porphyry-epithermal systems. Extensive Drake Epithermal Breccias: Traced a repeating brecciated, vuggy quartz vein system for hundreds of metres, with individual zones up to 20 metres wide at surface on the newly staked Drake claims. Veins exhibit bladed quartz boiling textures, gossanous weathering and alteration halos.

Traced a repeating brecciated, vuggy quartz vein system for hundreds of metres, with individual zones up to 20 metres wide at surface on the newly staked Drake claims. Veins exhibit bladed quartz boiling textures, gossanous weathering and alteration halos. District-Scale D4 Structural Controls: Defined a repeating pattern of D4 structures measuring approximately 2-to-4-kilometres across Sixtymile. Comparable structures are associated with gold mineralization elsewhere in the Klondike and White Gold districts, creating a solid framework for locating mineralization and guiding future drilling.

Defined a repeating pattern of D4 structures measuring approximately 2-to-4-kilometres across Sixtymile. Comparable structures are associated with gold mineralization elsewhere in the Klondike and White Gold districts, creating a solid framework for locating mineralization and guiding future drilling. Potential Overlap of Two Mineralizing Events: The older orogenic gold system and a younger epithermal hydrothermal event are interpreted to have used the same major thrust-fault architecture extending across the project. Areas where the two systems may overlap represent compelling priority exploration targets.

"Sixtymile is becoming a much more predictable exploration system," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Flow Metals. "We have a much stronger understanding of the district-scale structural framework and how it controls quartz-vein emplacement, giving us a clear roadmap for future drilling. New evidence suggests that the younger epithermal system extends broadly across the project, strengthening our interpretation of a larger porphyry-epithermal system. Because both orogenic and magmatic mineralizing events are interpreted to have used the same major geologic structures, we see significant exploration potential in areas where these systems overlap."

Figure 1. Selected field observations from the 2026 exploration program. A) Newly identified brecciated quartz- vein corridor from Drake claims; B) bladed, drusy quartz pseudomorphs within a gossanous vein hosted in silicified, sericite altered schist on the Drake claims; C) drusy-lined vugs in a recrystallized chalcedonic quartz vein showing intense limonite weathering; D) sample of brecciated, silicified schist from one of the newly identified distal low-sulphidation epithermal corridors at Drake; E) newly exposed clay-altered lithocap at the mouth of Miller Creek, with preserved narrow, feldspar-porphyritic volcanic stockwork-style dykes; F) newly identified sulphide-bearing textures interpreted to be associated with high-sulphidation epithermal alteration at the confluence of Miller Creek and the Sixtymile River; G) potassium feldspar-bearing quartz vein containing large chalcopyrite crystals, discovered in a region of intense D4 deformation; H) close up of low-sulphidation bladed quartz laths identified in clay-filled oxidized veins from the newly staked Sixty claims. High-Resolution Image.



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Next Steps

The Company plans to integrate the recent field results with historical drilling, previous surface sampling and regional geophysical data to develop an updated structural model. Schematic cross-sections will illustrate the interpreted spatial relationships among the D4 structural framework, the epithermal targets and a possible concealed porphyry centre at depth.

The Company has engaged in3D Geoscience Inc. to assist with reprocessing and reinterpreting existing controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT) data, focusing specifically on signatures potentially associated with epithermal alteration and porphyry targets.

Ongoing work will include evaluating the geochemical results from soil and rock samples collected during the field program. Assay results are pending. A suite of thin sections will also be prepared to characterize alteration mineralogy and help establish the relative timing and relationships among the interpreted epithermal and porphyry-related hydrothermal magmatic events and the regional orogenic gold system.

The geological interpretations described in this release are preliminary and remain subject to further analytical work and exploration. The observed alteration and vein textures do not, on their own, establish the presence or grade of gold mineralization at the new targets.

District-Scale Structural Framework

Field mapping has significantly improved the Company's understanding of a repeating structural pattern across the Sixtymile district. The structures consist of large folds measuring approximately 2 to 4 kilometres across, with axes closely paralleling the dominant valleys and drainages. Widespread, steeply dipping quartz veins and breccia systems were identified running parallel to these fold axes, which are sub-parallel to the majority of previous diamond drilling. The scale, orientation and continuity of this framework provide a much clearer basis for interpreting quartz-vein mineralization and targeting future exploration. Recognizing the orientation and repetition of these structures provides Flow Metals with a predictive framework for interpreting known mineralization, identifying prospective structural traps and, importantly, optimizing the orientation of future drilling.

This structural event, referred to geologically as D4 occurred in the Jurassic and is linked to quartz vein and gold mineralization across the Tintina Gold Belt. Recognizing the orientation and repetition of these structures provides Flow with a predictive framework for interpreting known mineralization, identifying prospective structural traps and, importantly, optimizing the orientation of future drilling.

At Sixtymile, the D4 structures are interpreted to have influenced the older orogenic gold system. The epithermal mineralization and porphyry-related hydrothermal activity described elsewhere in this release represent a separate, younger hydrothermal event. Flow Metals is evaluating each mineralizing event on its own geological merits while investigating areas where the older structural architecture may have influenced or enriched the younger mineralization.

About the Sixtymile Gold Project

The Sixtymile Gold Project is in western Yukon and covers most of the historic Sixtymile placer gold district, where coarse placer gold has been produced for more than a century. Despite this long production history, comparatively limited modern exploration has been undertaken to identify the district's bedrock gold sources using an integrated mineral systems approach.

Flow Metals has assembled a large, contiguous land position covering the principal placer-producing drainages, prospective structural corridors and emerging epithermal targets. The Company is systematically integrating structural geology, geochemistry and geophysics to evaluate the district for significant bedrock gold and copper mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harley Slade, P.Geo., a director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in established mining regions. The Company employs a systematic, technology-driven exploration approach to evaluate large mineral systems. The Company's flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in the Yukon targets the bedrock source of widespread discrete placer gold mineralization across a contiguous land package. Flow Metals also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Quesnel Terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the exploration potential of the Sixtymile Gold Project; the potential extent and significance of the interpreted epithermal and porphyry-epithermal systems; the possible presence of a concealed porphyry centre at depth; the potential overlap of separate mineralizing events and the significance of shared structural controls; the expected usefulness of the structural framework in identifying targets and guiding future drilling; and the Company's planned exploration and analytical activities, including the integration of historical and current data, development of an updated structural model and cross-sections, reprocessing and reinterpretation of CSAMT data, evaluation of pending assay results, and preparation and examination of thin sections. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "potential," "may," "will" and similar expressions.

This forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that available geological, geochemical and geophysical information provides a reasonable basis for the Company's exploration interpretations and proposed work; that the Company will have access to sufficient funding, personnel, contractors and laboratory services to carry out its planned activities; that required permits, approvals and property access will be obtained or maintained as needed; and that exploration and analytical work can be completed within anticipated time frames.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the preliminary nature of geological interpretations; the risk that assay results or further exploration will not support the Company's current interpretations or identify significant mineralization; the risk that observed alteration, vein textures and structural similarities to other districts will not be indicative of economically recoverable mineral deposits; uncertainties regarding the presence, extent, continuity, grade and economic significance of any mineralization; the possibility that the interpreted mineralizing systems or concealed porphyry centre are absent or differ from current expectations; financing constraints; permitting or access delays; adverse weather and field conditions; contractor or laboratory delays; changes in exploration priorities; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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