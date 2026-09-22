

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Buying pressure from ETF flows has bolstered crypto market sentiment, lifting Bitcoin to a 24-hour high of $87,360. Aggregate market capitalization increased more than a percent amidst a massive liquidation of short positions and a broad-based crypto rally.



Amidst Wall Street's tech-led rally, Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows jumping to $999 million on Monday from $433 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $381 million. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) recorded net inflows of $289 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net inflows of $239 million.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. also witnessed net inflows rising to $270 million on Monday from $144 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $110 million.



Hopes of a fresh diplomatic rescue effort to end the prolonged Middle East crisis dragged down crude oil prices, contributing to the surge in cryptocurrency prices. Brent Oil futures for November settlement are currently trading 1.8 percent lower at $98.55 whereas WTI Crude Oil for November settlement is trading 2.2 percent lower at $90.31. The softening in bond yields and the dollar's mild retreat that followed have also helped uplift cryptocurrency prices.



Crypto prices have also been supported by the short squeeze in the market. The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $624 million. Liquidation of long positions amounted to $201 million, far lower than the liquidation of short positions which amounted to $423 million.



Crypto market sentiment was also boosted by renewed hopes of institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) had on Monday announced acquiring 950 Bitcoins worth $75.7 million during the period from September 14 to September 20. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 846,000 at an average cost of $75,416.



The U.S. SEC's recent decision related to trading of tokenized stock also supported market sentiment. The Securities and Exchange Commission had on Thursday issued an order granting temporary, conditional exemptive relief to Tokenized Securities Venues to trade tokenized National Market System stock using innovative permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools. The exemption, which is expected to bring America's capital markets into the digital age by facilitating onchain trading of certain tokenized stocks has been granted for a five-year period.



Amidst the confluence of positive market catalysts, aggregate crypto market capitalization has increased to $2.91 trillion. While market capitalization has increased 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours, trading volumes have recorded a 28-percent jump.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 1.7 percent higher on an overnight basis at $85,893.85. The leading cryptocurrency has added 11.5 percent over the course of the past week, reducing year-to-date losses to just 1.9 percent.



Bitcoin is now ranked in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Broadcom and 13th ranked Saudi Aramco.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1 percent higher at $2,742.09. The leading alternate coin has rallied 10.4 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum has improved to the 58th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.29 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $786.86.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency added 2.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.53.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) gained 0.77 percent overnight to $116.82. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $26 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.6 percent higher at $0.3464.



9th ranked Zcash (ZEC) however slipped 2.1 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,503.65.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) edged down 0.12 percent on an overnight basis to $95.20. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $3 million on Monday.



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