Lalitha Stables named President, U.K., as Zeta brings together more than 120 employees and expands its local enterprise team.

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the intelligent AI infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Lalitha Stables as President, U.K., the opening of a new London hub and continued investment in local talent. The expansion brings together more than 120 U.K. employees in a single location, strengthening Zeta's ability to help enterprises build the intelligent AI infrastructure needed to turn proprietary data into better decisions and business growth, while accelerating the company's expansion across the U.K.

Stables, who previously served as General Manager and Country Manager, U.K., at HubSpot, Senior Vice President, EMEA Marketing Cloud, at Salesforce, and held leadership roles at Google, will lead Zeta's U.K. business. She will oversee Zeta's U.K. growth strategy, enterprise customer relationships and local go-to-market organization, expanding Zeta's presence across the U.K. while bringing the full breadth of the company's data, AI and marketing capabilities to customers. Stables will partner with Simon Davies, who oversees Zeta's media business across EMEA from London. Together, they bring complementary expertise to customers, underscoring Zeta's investment in senior leadership in the market.

"We're investing in the leadership, talent and intelligent AI infrastructure to help more U.K. enterprises turn AI's potential into growth," said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta Global. "Lalitha brings an exceptional record of building enterprise technology businesses. With Lalitha leading the U.K., Simon overseeing media across EMEA and our new London hub bringing the teams together, we're strengthening our ability to deliver better outcomes for U.K.-based businesses and accelerate our growth in the market."

"Enterprise marketers have never had more data and customer signals. The competitive advantage is how quickly they can turn those signals into intelligence, and intelligence into meaningful action," said Lalitha Stables, President, U.K., at Zeta Global. "Zeta combines an exceptional data asset with AI, activation and solutions to help enterprises act with greater precision and learn from every outcome. Our investment in the U.K. gives customers the local expertise to put those capabilities to work."

Zeta is continuing to expand its U.K. team across enterprise sales, customer growth, solutions consulting and marketing as it invests in supporting customers and partners across the U.K. market. For a full list of current opportunities, visit the Zeta Global careers page.

About Lalitha Stables

Lalitha Stables serves as President, U.K. at Zeta Global. She brings nearly three decades of experience leading enterprise technology organizations across EMEA, APAC and the U.K. Prior to joining Zeta, she served as General Manager and Country Manager, U.K., at HubSpot and as Senior Vice President, EMEA Marketing Cloud, at Salesforce. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade at Google, where she held a number of leadership roles, including Head of Partnerships for EMEA Public Sector. Throughout her career, she has built and scaled high-performing commercial organizations, led international expansion and helped enterprise businesses accelerate growth.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the intelligent AI infrastructure company helping enterprises transform proprietary data into enterprise intelligence. The Zeta Data Cloud and Athena by Zeta connect proprietary enterprise knowledge with advanced AI to enable better decisions, more effective customer engagement, and stronger business outcomes. With one of the industry's largest proprietary data assets, Zeta helps organizations accelerate AI transformation and build durable competitive advantage. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, Zeta is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zetaglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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