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ZG

WKN: A3CR1U | ISIN: US98956A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 8EO
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 14:17
27,600 Euro
+1,47 % +0,400
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Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,55027,65014:24
27,55027,65014:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZETA GLOBAL
ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP27,600+1,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.