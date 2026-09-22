Belcan, a Cognizant company, Recognized as a 2025 PPG Excellent Supplier

Belcan was named a global winner in PPG's indirect supplier category

CINCINNATI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, a Cognizant company and a global supplier of engineering, digital, manufacturing and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2025 PPG Excellent Supplier. Belcan was recognized as a global winner in PPG's indirect supplier category.

PPG's annual Excellent Supplier Awards recognize suppliers whose performance consistently exceeds requirements across areas including commercial value, quality, innovation, sustainability, responsiveness, service, delivery, documentation, value-added solutions and compliance. The program applies to PPG's global supply base across direct, indirect, logistics and energy suppliers.

"We are honored to be recognized by PPG as a 2025 Excellent Supplier," said Don Waugh, President of Belcan. "This award reflects the dedication of our teams and our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, exceptional service and reliable support that help our customers achieve their business objectives. We value our partnership with PPG and look forward to continuing our collaboration."

The recognition reflects Belcan's focus on operational excellence, customer responsiveness and value-driven solutions for complex industrial and manufacturing environments worldwide.

About Belcan

Belcan, a Cognizant company, is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers - from jet engines, airframe and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated and value-added and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Media Contact

Christina Maldonado

LLYC

christina.maldonado@llyc.global

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