Schneider Electric: Levi Strauss & Co. and Marks & Spencer launch the Fashion Renewable Collaborative to turn climate commitments into renewable electricity action

Supported by Schneider Electric's SE Advisory Services, the FRC Will Help Provide Fashion Industry Suppliers with Resources to Adopt Renewable Electricity





NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi Strauss & Co. and Marks & Spencer (M&S), in partnership with SE Advisory Services, Schneider Electric's global consulting practice, today launched the Fashion Renewable Collaborative ("FRC") and are inviting fashion brands across the industry to join the effort. Announced at New York Climate Week, the FRC is designed to help interested suppliers adopt renewable electricity at scale through coordinated brand engagement and practical implementation support. By modeling a shared approach to supplier engagement, the collaborative aims to facilitate renewable electricity adoption across global fashion supply chains and help manufacturers understand, access and implement renewable electricity solutions at scale.

The launch comes as fashion brands seek new ways to translate their individual climate commitments into measurable, durable emissions reductions across complex global supply chains. While many companies have established ambitious climate goals, supplier adoption of renewable electricity remains a critical challenge due to market barriers, limited resources, fragmented engagement efforts, and differing requests from multiple customers. The opportunity is significant: textile processing, the fabric mills and dye houses at the heart of global fashion supply chains, accounts for more than half of the apparel industry's emissions, according to the Apparel Impact Institute, making supplier adoption of renewable electricity one of the fastest and most scalable paths to progress.

The FRC was established to address this challenge through a comprehensive framework that can reduce the burden on interested suppliers while accelerating impact across the fashion industry. According to the Roadmap to Net Zero from the World Resources Institute and the Apparel Impact Institute, shifting manufacturing to renewable electricity is the single largest decarbonization lever, representing roughly two-thirds of the sector's identified emissions-reduction potential.

Katharine Beacham, Head of Sustainability and Materials in Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S, said: "At M&S, we know that real change happens when we collaborate. Through our sustainability programme, Plan A, we're committed to becoming a net zero business across our value chain by 2040, and that means working with others to make the transition to renewable electricity easier for our supply partners. Building on the work already underway through Re:Spark, our supply chain decarbonisation programme, the Fashion Renewable Collaborative will provide practical support, resources and greater access to renewable electricity, helping suppliers take action and facilitating change in the fashion supply chain."

The FRC is one of the first fashion industry initiatives focused on providing real renewable electricity solutions. Unlike programs primarily focused on commitments or a roadmap, the FRC gives suppliers the opportunity to access the tools, knowledge and support to accelerate their energy transition. This includes digital education, powered by Resource Advisor+, SE Advisory Services AI-native energy and sustainability intelligence platform, market guidance, and significant support in assessing and procuring renewable electricity.

The FRC is built around a structured implementation model that helps suppliers first learn and then execute through digital education modules. Participating brands benefit from a common approach, while suppliers gain access to support designed to reduce complexity and improve access to credible renewable electricity solutions, including power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy attribute certificates (EACs), on-site and distributed renewable generation, energy storage, and other proven procurement and deployment pathways.

The Potential of Coordinated Support

At New York Climate Week and beyond, the Fashion Renewable Collaborative is inviting additional fashion brands to join as sponsors and members to broaden the reach and impact of renewable electricity education, resources, and support among participating suppliers.

"It's become abundantly clear that the most effective way forward on emissions reduction is working in partnership with suppliers," said Jennifer DuBuisson, Senior Director, Sustainability, Levi Strauss & Co. "Initiatives like this create better working relationships and a more effective path forward. The Fashion Renewable Collaborative enables greater support of suppliers that want to access or would like to increase use of renewable electricity but haven't been able to so far, helping facilitate adoption while reducing unnecessary duplication. It's a natural extension of work we've already been doing with our own suppliers, and we're glad to bring that experience into this effort with M&S and SE Advisory Services."

The FRC initiative builds on successful engagement efforts already underway. Together, the two programs registered nearly 500 supplier facilities, demonstrating growing interest among suppliers seeking practical pathways to decarbonization.

The FRC is supported by SE Advisory Services, which will serve as the program's global implementation partner. Schneider Electric brings extensive experience in designing and managing large-scale supply chain decarbonization programs, including more than 20 active initiatives globally involving over 3,100 supplier companies and 16 multi-buyer renewable energy cohorts. As a global energy technology leader, Schneider Electric combines deep energy markets expertise, digital platforms, and on-the-ground implementation support to help suppliers move from commitment to execution.

"Many fashion brands have made their individual commitments. Now the focus must be on helping suppliers deliver against them," said Steve Wilhite, Executive Vice President, SE Advisory Services. "The Fashion Renewable Collaborative is designed to provide suppliers with practical support and engagement that can help accelerate renewable electricity adoption at scale. We're excited to support Levi Strauss & Co. and M&S, and future participating brands as they work together to drive meaningful supply chain decarbonization."

The FRC will leverage SE Advisory Services' Resource Advisor+ for Supply Chain product to support supplier onboarding, engagement tracking, readiness assessments, and progress monitoring. Together, these capabilities help create a consistent, digitally scalable experience for both brands and suppliers.

By participating, brands can directly support suppliers' ability and desire to adopt renewable electricity while reducing supplier fatigue, expand renewable electricity access, and helping brands achieve their individual supply chain decarbonization goals.

For more information about the Fashion Renewable Collaborative, visit Resource Advisor+ for Supply Chain.

Press contact:mediarelations@se.com

About Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer ("M&S") is a leading British retailer with a strong presence across the UK and in 32 international markets. M&S serves 32 million customers every year with exceptional quality products at value they can trust. Behind M&S is over 63,000 colleagues who bring passion and expertise to everything they do.??

For more than 140 years, M&S has built trust by doing the right thing by its colleagues, customers and the communities. Underpinning this commitment is Plan A - M&S' sustainability programme - a promise to always source and make products with care. Plan A is also an integral enabler of M&S' strategy to reshape for sustainable, profitable growth and to become a net zero business across its value chain by 2040.?

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Levi Strauss Signature, and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2025 net revenues were $6.3 billion. For more information, go to?http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to?http://investors.levistrauss.com .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to?operate?as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Learn more about Advancing Energy Tech on? Schneider Electric ? Insights .

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