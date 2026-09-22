

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seven top U.S. tech firms have committed partnerships with First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future Together initiative to benefit children worldwide.



This was announced at an event hosted by Special Envoy for Best Future Generations at the U.S. Department of State, Charity Wallace, on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.



The mission of Melania's Fostering the Future Together initiative is to empower children through technology and education.



Adobe is advancing EdTech Tools and AI in Education through its Acrobat Student Spaces program globally in five languages, offering free AI-powered study and creation tools grounded in class materials, the White House said.



Amazon is expanding free student access to Kiro, an AI agent for software engineering, reaching millions of students through 132 universities - including in Romania, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and France. At the same time, Amazon is investing in AI and tech education worldwide - training more than two million students through its free AWS Academy - and is now expanding its efforts in the UAE. In partnership with Khalifa University, Amazon is launching the AWS Data Center Infrastructure Training Program, providing students with hands-on job experience and priority access to career positions, while also launching more than 450 school Coding Clubs to further prepare the country's next generation of tech talent.



Google is supporting Fostering the Future Together by committing $4 million to expand the Google AI Educator Series and make it freely available to educators worldwide.



Intel is scaling AI in Education, EdTech Tools, and Digital Literacy across ten countries through its AI for Citizens, AI for Youth, and Semiconductor for Youth programs. The company is spotlighting a major AI PC deployment in Panama alongside new or expanded partnerships in Egypt, Ghana, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Poland, South Korea, UAE, and Vietnam.



N50 is launching a new AI Education Device pilot in Uganda that is reaching more than 10,000 students and approximately 200 teachers, providing both offline and online internet access for Ugandan schools in partnership with Starlink, Intel, Arizona State University, and Arrow Electronics.



Starlink is working with the Government of Papua New Guinea and the National Information and Communications Technology Authority to expand fast, reliable internet access across the country.



Zoom, through Zoom Cares, will announce $2.75M in new grants toward FTFT as part of their broader AI for Good commitment, focused on education, workforce development, and nonprofit AI readiness. The grants would go to nonprofits operating directly in FTFT countries across Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.



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