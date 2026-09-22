Arpio Launches First-Ever Automated Cloud Disaster Recovery Solution for Agentic AI Workloads on Amazon Bedrock

New Capabilities Help Organizations Recover Complete Agentic AI Workloads, Including First-Ever Application State Recovery, Reducing Disruption to Critical Operations and Customer Experiences

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Arpio , the disaster recovery platform long-trusted by enterprises seeking to protect complex computing environments across leading cloud providers like AWS and Azure, today announced the first automated cloud disaster recovery (DR) solution to include application state recovery for agentic AI workloads running on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.

For years, Arpio has helped organizations protect and recover complete applications running on AWS by continuously replicating the infrastructure and data those applications depend on, so they can be restored following an outage, ransomware attack, or other disruption. But as enterprises increasingly build and deploy agentic AI applications using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, these workloads introduce specialized resources and dependencies that traditional disaster recovery solutions were not designed to protect.

Resilience for a New Generation of AI Applications

Unlike traditional AI applications that primarily generate or analyze information, agentic AI can independently take actions and complete tasks on behalf of users by interacting with data, tools, and other systems. Many of these agents can also build memory over time, retaining context and information from past interactions that help inform future actions.

Enterprises are quickly putting these capabilities to work across customer experiences, revenue-generating services and critical business operations. According to KPMG's AI Pulse Survey , 54 percent of U.S. companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue are already deploying AI agents. As adoption grows, these systems are becoming critical infrastructure that must be recoverable as complete applications, not simply as individual models, data stores, or infrastructure components.

While existing DR solutions focus on protecting data, Arpio brings its established full-application recovery approach to this new generation of AWS applications, enabling organizations to protect the interconnected resources and memory their AI agents depend on and recover them together following a disruption. By getting AI agents back up and running faster, organizations can better protect productivity, revenue, and reputation while also limiting negative impacts to customers.

"As AI agents become increasingly embedded in how businesses operate, organizations need to be able to recover them instantaneously, with the same confidence they expect from other critical applications. When AI agents go down, the impact can include lost time, lost revenue, disrupted operations, and damage to customer trust. Arpio is designed to help businesses minimize that impact by recovering the complete agent environment quickly and reliably, protecting the time, money, and reputation organizations have invested in putting AI to work."- Doug Neumann, CEO, Arpio.

Built to Recover the Complete Agentic AI Environment

Arpio's support for Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore extends DR across the complete agentic AI workload. Because agentic applications don't run in isolation, Arpio protects not only the agent itself, but also the interconnected AWS resources, including runtimes, memory, identity, policies, guardrails, knowledge bases, data, and supporting infrastructure-supporting full application state recovery. These resources are protected as a coherent application so that, when recovery is needed, organizations can restore the entire workload, not fragments of it.

The result is a recovery approach designed to reduce risk before a disruption and accelerate recovery when one occurs:

Preserve agent memory - Arpio backs up and restores the memories agents accumulate over time, helping preserve valuable context and continuity that could otherwise be lost during a disruption. This is a critical differentiator, because many of the agents being built today are "learning agents"--meaning the loss of their memories is like losing your most experienced employee and all of their institutional knowledge. Isolated protection - Arpio continuously replicates the application environment and data to an alternate AWS region and, optionally, to a separate AWS account, providing additional protection against outages, ransomware, and human error.

Orchestrated recovery - When disruption occurs, Arpio automatically brings the application and its interconnected dependencies back, helping critical AI services resume faster.

Rapid, testable recovery - A complete application environment can be recovered in approximately 60 minutes or less, and organizations can regularly test recovery without disrupting production, helping teams ensure their environment is ready when needed. By comparison, the average recovery following a ransomware attack can take 21 days.

Availability

Arpio's new Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore disaster recovery capabilities are available immediately for new and existing customers. Organizations interested in evaluating Arpio for their AWS Bedrock environments can request a demo at arpio.io.

About Arpio

Arpio provides cloud-native disaster recovery automation for organizations operating complex cloud environments. Built by cloud experts, for the cloud, Arpio enables enterprises to replicate, test, and recover their cloud workloads automatically - eliminating the manual complexity and operational risk of legacy DR approaches. Arpio customers can validate their recovery capabilities in minutes, not maintenance windows, and trust that their DR environment will perform when it matters most. For more information, visit arpio.io.

Media Contact:

Kristina LeBlanc

Notably

Kristina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Arpio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arpio-launches-first-ever-automated-cloud-disaster-recovery-solu-1225173