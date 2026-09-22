Highlights:

Land Consolidation Provides Room for Growth at Depth: Visionary has acquired additional ground along the projected down-plunge trend of the Pt. Leamington VMS deposit (the "Deposit"), providing opportunity to expand the Deposit at depth. Major VMS deposits commonly extend well below their initial discovery footprint.

Visionary has acquired additional ground along the projected down-plunge trend of the Pt. Leamington VMS deposit (the "Deposit"), providing opportunity to expand the Deposit at depth. Major VMS deposits commonly extend well below their initial discovery footprint. Southern Pt. Leamington Trend consolidated: The Company has acquired the ground immediately south of the Deposit along the Pt. Leamington Trend, where a modern airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has identified five isolated conductors interpreted to lie on the same stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Deposit.

The Company has acquired the ground immediately south of the Deposit along the Pt. Leamington Trend, where a modern airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has identified five isolated conductors interpreted to lie on the same stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Deposit. Discovery-style targets: Two of the five conductors have historically reported massive sulphide boulders nearby - the same combination of an airborne EM anomaly and proximal massive sulphide boulders that led to the discovery of the Pt. Leamington Deposit.

Two of the five conductors have historically reported massive sulphide boulders nearby - the same combination of an airborne EM anomaly and proximal massive sulphide boulders that led to the discovery of the Pt. Leamington Deposit. Near-term targets for Phase 2: The new targets complement the Company's planned 20,000-metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Deposit.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated the land package covering the interpreted down-plunge extent of its 100%-owned gold/copper/zinc/silver Pt. Leamington Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposit (the "Deposit") in central Newfoundland. In addition, the Company has acquired the ground immediately to the south of the Deposit, consolidating the southern portion of the Pt. Leamington Trend (the "Trend"), where a modern airborne EM survey has outlined five isolated conductors interpreted to occur on the Deposit's host horizon. The newly acquired and staked ground total approximately 3,575 hectares across six mineral licences comprising 143 Mineral Claims. These acquisitions bring Visionary's Pt. Leamington land position to approximately 33,000 hectares (See Pt. Leamington Claim Acquisition Map with EM Conductors and Massive Sulphide Boulders).

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Max Porterfield, President and CEO of Visionary, stated, "With this consolidation, Visionary now controls the Pt. Leamington deposit from the surface through its down-plunge projection, as well as the most prospective ground along the trend to the south. VMS deposits are known for continuing to significant depths, and we believe securing the full depth potential of Pt. Leamington is essential to unlocking the long-term value of the Deposit." Mr. Porterfield continued, "To the south, we have now consolidated ground around five airborne EM conductors on the same horizon as Pt. Leamington, two of which have massive sulphide boulders reported nearby. That is exactly how Pt. Leamington itself was found, and we look forward to testing these targets."

Jason Flight, Visionary's Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Pt. Leamington's story began with an airborne conductor and massive sulphide boulders, and the first hole drilled into that target discovered the Deposit. Having five conductors on the same host stratigraphy, two with nearby massive sulphide boulders, gives us a clear and proven exploration model to follow along the southern trend."

Down-Plunge Consolidation: Securing the Depth Potential of Pt. Leamington

VMS deposits frequently extend to considerable depths, often well beyond the limits of early drilling. The Pt. Leamington Deposit has been drilled to a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres and the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate is predominantly pit-constrained, leaving the deeper, down-plunge portion of the mineralized system largely untested. The newly consolidated ground now places the entire interpreted down-plunge projection of the Deposit within Visionary's land package.

FireFly Metals Ltd.'s Ming deposit in north-central Newfoundland illustrates the scale and depth potential of VMS systems, extending approximately 3 kilometres along plunge and remaining open at depth. Its footwall stringer zone reaches approximately 150 metres in thickness and exceeds 200 metres in width. FireFly's August 25, 2026 resource update reported 57.3 Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 2.4% CuEq and 17.3 Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 2.8% CuEq (see FireFly Metals Ltd., "Ming Underground Mine" and August 25, 2026 resource disclosure).

Southern Pt. Leamington Trend: Five Airborne EM Conductors on the Host Horizon

The acquired ground immediately south of the Deposit covers approximately 3km segment of the trend that hosts the Pt. Leamington deposit. In 2007 Fugro Airborne Surveys was commissioned by TLC Ventures Corp. to complete HeliGeoTEM over its Point Leamington Property. This survey identified five isolated airborne EM conductors (the "Southern Targets") that are interpreted to lie on the same volcanic stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Pt. Leamington Deposit.

Historical exploration by previous operators reported massive sulphide boulders at surface in proximity to two of the five southern targets.

A Proven Discovery Model

The Pt. Leamington Deposit was discovered in the 1970s by Noranda Exploration Co. Ltd. following an airborne EM anomaly, after which massive sulphide boulders were found in proximity to the conductor. The first hole drilled to test the target intersected massive sulphide mineralization and became the discovery hole for the Deposit that Visionary is advancing today. The Southern Targets display the same geological and geophysical signature - airborne EM conductors on the Pt. Leamington host horizon with nearby massive sulphide boulders - making them high-priority targets for ground follow-up and drilling.

Transaction Terms

Visionary entered into a mineral property purchase agreement with Stephen Stockley Agriculture and Fabrication Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Vendor has agreed to sell three (3) mineral licenses to Visionary and, in consideration of which, Visionary will pay the Vendor C$10,000 and issue the Vendor C$40,000 of common shares of Visionary (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares will be issued at a price equal to the greater of the 60 day volume weighted average price of the common shares of Visionary prior to the date of the Agreement and the Discounted Market Price (as defined by the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange). In addition, the Vendor will receive a 1% net smelter return royalty, which may be repurchased with a one time payment of C$1,000,000.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months. The Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties, including FireFly Metals' Ming deposit, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Pt. Leamington Project. Information regarding the Ming deposit has been taken from FireFly's public disclosure and has not been verified by the Company's qualified person.

The historical massive sulphide boulder occurrences described in this news release are historical in nature and have not been verified by the Company's qualified person. The Company is not treating this information as current and it should not be relied upon. Airborne EM conductors may be caused by sources other than massive sulphide mineralization, including graphitic or clay-rich rocks, and there is no certainty that drilling will intersect mineralization.

Pt. Leamington Mineral Resource

The Pt. Leamington Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") for Callinex Mines Inc. The NI 43-101 Technical Report had an effective date of August 20, 2021, signing date of December 5, 2023 and was filed on December 18, 2023 and the table below states the mineral resources from the P&E 2021 Technical Report.

Resource Tonnes

(Mt) Au Ag Cu Pb Zn CuEq g/t koz g/t Moz % Mlb % Mlb % Mlb % Mlb Pit Indicated 5.013 0.90 145.7 12.2 2.0 0.54 60.0 0.01 1.5 1.39 153.5 1.42 156.8 Pit Inferred 13.727 0.80 354.8 14.0 6.2 0.36 110.2 0.02 7.0 1.74 527.3 1.27 384.8 Out-of-Pit

Inferred 1.713 1.19 65.4 25.5 1.4 0.35 13.3 0.07 2.6 2.72 102.9 1.74 65.7 Total Indicated 5.013 0.90 145.7 12.2 2.0 0.54 60.0 0.01 1.5 1.39 153.5 1.42 156.8 Total Inferred 15.440 0.85 420.2 15.3 7.6 0.36 123.5 0.03 9.6 1.85 630.1 1.32 450.5

Table 1. Pt. Leamington Mineral Resource Estimate. Source: P&E Mining Consultants Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report - Pt. Leamington Project, Newfoundland, Canada, Report No. 403, effective August 20, 2021 with a signing date of December 5, 2023.

1. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues.

3. The Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

4. Mineral Resources were classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM Best Practices Guidelines (2019).

5. The 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate used C$25/t NSR cut-offs for pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources and C$75/t for out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resources. Copper-equivalent values were calculated using the following metal prices: Au at US$1,625/oz, Cu at US$3.50/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb, Ag at US$22/oz. Foreign exchange rate of CDN$1.00 = US$0.77. Metallurgical recoveries have been estimated to be 75% gold, 80% copper, 85% zinc and 25% silver. Smelter payables have been estimated to be 85% gold, 90% copper, 85% zinc and 90% silver.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Flight, P. Geo., a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Flight is not independent under NI 43-101 as he is Vice President of Exploration for the Company.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 1.42% CuEq for 156.8 Mlb CuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 1.27% CuEq for 384.8 Mlb CuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 1.74% CuEq for 65.7 Mlb CuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program, additional capital requirements for its work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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