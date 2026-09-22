Wayne, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, a company focused on decentralized finance and blockchain infrastructure operations, today announces that BTCS CEO Charles Allen will present at the Water Tower Research Insights Conference, a two-day virtual event taking place September 22 and 23, 2026. Charles Allen will give the company's presentation on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET, and BTCS Inc. will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

WTR Insights Conference - Virtual

Conference Dates: September 22 and 23, 2026

Our Presentation: Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET

Registration: Registration Link

The conference features presentations from companies across Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources.

"I'm excited to present at the upcoming Insights Conference to discuss our latest developments and the growth we've had this quarter," said Mr. Allen. "I look forward to sharing our unique strategy and how BTCS is driving high-margin, scalable revenue as a public blockchain company."

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About BTCS Inc.

BTCS Inc. ("BTCS" or the "Company"), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and asset accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance ("DeFi") and traditional finance ("TradFi") mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi deployments), BTCS offers a unique opportunity for blockchain exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and an Ethereum-focused strategy. Discover how BTCS offers exposure to Ethereum and its on-chain economy through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

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