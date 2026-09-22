Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assays from drilling on the Company's Las Coloradas silver project in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

Highlights :

LC-26-020 returned 218 g/t AgEq (199 g/t silver and 0.53 g/t Au) over 6.45 metres, including 338 g/t AgEq (313 g/t silver) over 1.95 metres

Confirms high-grade mineralization on a new structure (#8), 150 meters west of high-grade hole LC-25-010

Second hole drilled on the #8 structure, following LC-25-008 (200 g/t AgEq and 0.28 g/t Au over 10.5 meters, including 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au over 1.6 meters), confirming continuity of high-grade mineralization across structures

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "Holes LC-25-008 and LC-26-020 were bold step outs to test the new # 8 structure, 150 meters west of high-grade hole LC-25-010. Hole LC-26-020 confirmed the high-grade mineralization in the #8 structure. The significance of this discovery is that it demonstrates that significant mineralization occurs in more than one structure. This shallow, near surface high-grade mineralization is structurally controlled, and we believe it indicates a deeper source."

Hole LC-26-020 intersected high grade, gold rich silver mineralization grading 218 g/t AgEq (199 g/t silver) & 0.53 g/t Au over 6.45 meters including 338 g/t AgEq (313 g/t silver) over 1.95 meters. LC-26-020 was drilled as an undercut of LC-25-008 which had intersected high grade, gold rich silver mineralization of 200 g/t AgEq & 0.28 g/t Au over 10.5 meters including 931 g/t AgEq & 1.28 g/t Au over 1.6 meters (Table 1 and 2). It intersected the mineralization 35 meters east of and at almost the same elevation as the mineralization in LC-25-008.

Both holes were drilled on the #8 structure, approximately 150 meters west of high-grade hole LC-25-010 and 200 meters northeast of the Soledad mine (Figure 1 and 2; Table 3).

The high-grade mineralization in the #8 structure is located where NE-trending vein/structures cut a 400-meter-long flexure in regional NW-trending vein/structures. The holes were drilled at the south end of a 430-meter-long X 200-meter-wide, NW-trending zone of high chargeability/high resistivity that coincides with the flexure and plunges to the northwest (Figure 1). The structurally controlled high grade mineralization constitutes a priority drill target if it follows the plunge of the high chargeability-resistivity.

LC-26-020 intersected high-grade mineralization from 151.20 to 157.65 meters downhole, including massive sulphides (pyrrhotite, sphalerite, pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena) from 153.90 to 154.90 meters. From 154.90 to 156.20 meters, the mineralization appears as a multidirectional stockwork of massive sulfides within pervasive phyllic alteration. The massive sulfides are accompanied by massive calcite, massive white quartz, and translucent quartz. From 156.20 to 157.15, the massive sulfides exhibit a semi-banded arrangement and are accompanied by massive milky-white quartz. The mineralization is similar to that intercepted in hole LC-25-008 including significant gold values with arsenopyrite and anomalous pathfinder elements antimony, bismuth, indium, arsenic, and tellurium.

Kingsmen has conducted drilling on major step outs on the Soledad vein/structure and on regional targets with positive results (Figure3).

Table 1: Significant Intersections

Hole From (m) To(m) Width (m) Ag Eq g/t Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-26-020 151.20 157.65 6.45 218 199 0.53 2.79% 8.70% incl 152.10 154.85 2.75 245 222 0.67 1.66% 12.72% and 155.40 157.35 1.95 338 313 0.70 6.50% 9.78%



















173.20 175.00 1.80 63 40 0.75 0.04% 0.15%



















216.20 220.25 4.05 17 11 0.20 0.03% 1.33%

















Previously reported (December 3, 2025)









Hole From To Width(m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb% Zn% LC-25-008 154.5 165 10.5 200 97.4 0.28 1.66 2.22

155.95 159.55 3.6 496 274 0.81 4.81 6.26

155.5 158.45 2.95 623 355 0.95 5.79 7.61

155.5 158 2.5 688 383 0.83 6.78 8.9

156.4 158 1.6 931 521 1.28 9.39 11.53

















Previously reported (September 24, 2025)









Hole From To Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-25-010 178.35 191.70 13.35 138.0 64.3

1.0 1.6 incl 180.25 182.00 1.75 21.0 11.0

0.1 0.2 and 186.90 191.70 4.80 369.0 171.0

2.7 4.3 incl 190.25 191.70 1.45 1,028.0 455.0 0.2 7.3 13.0 and 190.85 191.55 0.70 1,742.0 770.0 0.3 12.6 21.5



Table 2: Assays

HOLE ID FROM TO WIDTH Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm LC-26-020 40.95 41.35 0.40 0.147 9.69 >10000 178 78.1 227 90.8 17950 LC-26-020 51.85 53.35 1.50 0.013 1.5 469 2.08 23.8 111.5 8.8 169 LC-26-020 52.35 52.55 0.20 0.432 3.12 >10000 2.38 12.8 384 41.9 246 LC-26-020 53.00 53.00 0.00 0.009 0.98 251 0.93 8.7 47.6 10.85 77 LC-26-020 150.00 150.50 0.50 0.006 1.73 251 1.96 32.9 68.5 12.05 397 LC-26-020 150.50 151.20 0.70 0.006 4.12 332 4.38 15.8 525 15.3 947 LC-26-020 151.20 151.90 0.70 0.008 17.5 328 21.4 19.2 2440 22.3 6910 LC-26-020 151.90 152.10 0.20 0.016 36.1 308 70 24.6 3010 81.8 15850 LC-26-020 152.10 152.45 0.35 0.143 148 >10000 483 583 5810 173.5 107000 LC-26-020 152.45 152.78 0.33 0.696 253 >10000 706 685 13750 203 155500 LC-26-020 152.78 153.25 0.47 0.607 203 >10000 610 524 6620 336 95200 LC-26-020 153.25 153.70 0.45 0.845 267 >10000 346 175.5 38900 1645 88000 LC-26-020 153.70 153.90 0.20 0.765 276 >10000 643 484 14300 890 193500 LC-26-020 153.90 154.13 0.23 0.91 233 >10000 832 194 4480 926 130000 LC-26-020 154.13 154.45 0.32 1.075 210 >10000 480 367 10500 680 182500 LC-26-020 154.45 154.85 0.40 0.503 214 >10000 298 236 28700 934 124500 LC-26-020 154.85 155.10 0.25 0.304 65.7 >10000 150.5 40.8 6820 1205 27800 LC-26-020 155.10 155.40 0.30 0.411 65.9 >10000 93.6 13 8230 550 8820 LC-26-020 155.40 155.60 0.20 0.635 322 >10000 254 89.5 59200 6010 44300 LC-26-020 155.60 155.90 0.30 0.91 339 >10000 231 162.5 78700 6740 84100 LC-26-020 155.90 156.20 0.30 0.254 573 >10000 68.7 78.6 126500 3170 183500 LC-26-020 156.20 156.95 0.75 0.691 298 >10000 274 275 67500 3820 94600 LC-26-020 156.95 157.35 0.40 0.953 125 >10000 416 69.5 7200 1470 76800 LC-26-020 157.35 157.65 0.30 0.057 16.85 6850 21.3 36 2700 153 10300 LC-26-020 157.65 158.15 0.50 0.031 7.39 935 4.16 14.7 1125 124 1350 LC-26-020 173.20 173.45 0.25 0.327 43.9 7230 7.27 82.1 274 173.5 1180 LC-26-020 173.45 174.00 0.55 0.762 37.2 >10000 2.93 99.9 443 429 1135 LC-26-020 174.00 174.50 0.50 0.644 53.2 9740 3.87 151 634 388 3090 LC-26-020 174.50 175.00 0.50 1.055 26.5 >10000 2.42 58.3 180 205 599 LC-26-020 175.00 175.30 0.30 0.247 2 3020 2.04 26.8 25.7 56.9 67 LC-26-020 215.90 216.20 0.30 0.005 1.01 2250 7 35.9 35.7 10.2 458 LC-26-020 216.20 216.60 0.40 0.09 23.4 3920 611 68 748 185 7870 LC-26-020 216.60 217.00 0.40 0.097 7.49 3560 169.5 64.2 210 82.5 7920 LC-26-020 217.00 217.28 0.28 1.86 44.7 >10000 1935 336 976 253 95800 LC-26-020 217.28 217.69 0.41 0.075 1.2 3130 12.8 58.5 32.1 15.7 7160 LC-26-020 217.69 217.79 0.10 1.045 18.7 >10000 456 89.5 436 129 71200 LC-26-020 217.79 218.79 1.00 0.011 1.65 3380 38.2 44.4 68.9 22.3 3710 LC-26-020 218.79 219.45 0.66 0 0.65 869 4.2 32.2 42.1 12.85 685 LC-26-020 219.45 219.60 0.15 0.075 11.9 >10000 164 78.7 378 156.5 3830 LC-26-020 219.60 219.90 0.30 0.013 1.18 2620 9.23 54.7 54.7 26.7 1330 LC-26-020 219.90 220.25 0.35 0.191 37.4 >10000 379 154.5 1005 292 16550 LC-26-020 220.25 220.75 0.50 0.046 5.74 4360 17.5 54.8 127 29.2 2570 LC-26-020 220.75 221.35 0.35 0.017 8.2 2430 25.8 19.3 413 39 2650 LC-26-020 221.35 221.58 0.35 0.025 1.57 5370 6.33 2.7 93.6 23.3 266 LC-26-020 221.58 221.70 0.35 0.032 2.02 >10000 11.45 5.9 145 55.5 1925 LC-26-020 221.70 222.10 0.35 0.069 13.25 >10000 103.5 384 223 61.3 249 LC-26-020 222.10 222.45 0.35 0 0.78 627 2.98 10.8 42.4 16.65 106

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

The intersections are downhole widths. True width cannot be calculated at this time.

Table 3: Collars

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-008 464731 2964485 1658 337 -70 506.8 LC-26-020 464770 2964455 1651 325 -65 255

Figure 1: Drill Hole Compilation on Chargeability



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Figure 2: Cross Section Holes LC-25-008 & LC-26-020



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Figure 3: Regional Targets



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QAQC

Drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects,the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,

"Scott Emerson"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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