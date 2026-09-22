

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK manufacturing orders improved for the second straight month in September, the Industrial Trends survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



The total order books balance rose unexpectedly to -9 percent in September from -25 percent in August. The balance was seen at -34 percent. Orders were reported as below 'normal' to the smallest extent since July 2023.



Export order books were also reported as below 'normal' in September, to -9 percent from zero in August.



Output volumes fell marginally in the three months to September, and at the slowest pace since the quarter to July 2025. The corresponding balance reached -4 percent compared to -17 percent in the quarter to August.



'While these are encouraging signs, it is still too early to call this a sustained recovery, with manufacturers continuing to face high supply chain, energy and employment costs,' CBI Senior Economist Cameron Martin said.



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