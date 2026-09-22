Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company"), a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company, announces that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement of up to 22,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the "Offering"). No warrants will be issued under the Offering.

The Offering is intended to consist of up to $2,250,000 in cash subscriptions and up to $2,250,000 in subscriptions paid in digital assets. Any subscriptions that are proposed to be settled in digital assets will be valued at the lower of a fixed reference price and a 10-trading-day volume-weighted average price of each digital asset.

The Company intends to use the cash proceeds to expand its digital asset treasury and validator operations and for general working capital. Digital assets received under the Offering are expected to be held in the Company's treasury or deployed in staking and validator operations.

The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing is subject to CSE approval.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on advancing the next generation of on-chain finance. The Company operates blockchain infrastructure and validator nodes, helps secure networks through staking, and pursues opportunities in decentralized finance and asset tokenization.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the size, terms, completion and use of proceeds of the Offering, the valuation of digital assets to be received, and receipt of CSE approval. Forward-looking information is based on management's current estimates and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, digital asset price volatility, regulatory approvals and business execution. There is no assurance the Offering will be completed as proposed or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the Company's securities are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

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