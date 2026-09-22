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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 08:01
7,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,45016:32
Dow Jones News
22.09.2026 15:09 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
22-Sep-2026 / 13:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company has been notified that, on 18 September 2026: 

   -- Charlotte Fuller, a person closely associated (PCA) with Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, gifted 
  10,000 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each to a family member who is not a PCA and therefore these shares will no longer 
  be included in the interests of Mr Fuller; and 
  
 
   -- Frederick Turner, Chief Operating Officer, has gifted 50,819 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each to his 
  spouse. 
  
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

22 September 2026 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Charlotte Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Spouse - Person closely associated to 
                                         Richard Fuller 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
                                           
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       Unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Transfer by way of gift 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     Nil        10,000 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         10,000 
 
       Price                               Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      18 September 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Frederick Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                           
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       Unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Transfer by way of gift 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     Nil         50,819 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                          50,819 
 
       Price                               Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      18 September 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Harriette Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Spouse - Person closely associated to 
                                         Frederick Turner 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                           
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       Unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Transfer of shares from spouse 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     Nil         50,819 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                          50,819 
 
       Price                               Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      18 September 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 08:38 ET (12:38 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 444085 
EQS News ID:  2403302 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2403302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 08:38 ET (12:38 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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