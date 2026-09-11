DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 11-Sep-2026 / 14:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 7 September 2026 - 11 September 2026. Further, Deutsche Numis have now completed the first tranche of 500,000 Shares of the Programme and Investec undertaking the second tranche of 500,000 Shares. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 07/09/2026 15,000 734.00 734.00 734.0000 08/09/2026 15,000 727.00 727.00 727.0000 09/09/2026 12,000 713.00 713.00 713.0000 10/09/2026 10,719 700.00 700.00 700.0000 11/09/2026 8,000 700.00 700.00 700.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,056,994 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,025,521. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

11 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 07/09/2026 15000 734.00 08:12:22 00082610909TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 15000 727.00 09:46:09 00082634712TRLO0 XLON 09/09/2026 12000 713.00 09:00:21 00082651737TRLO0 XLON 10/09/2026 10719 700.00 08:28:44 00082680627TRLO0 XLON 11/09/2026 8000 700.00 08:07:20 00082704868TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 443098 EQS News ID: 2398162 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 11, 2026 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)