DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 01-Oct-2026 / 15:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 30 September 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,152,588 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 30 September 2026 was 30,929,927. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 1 October 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 445199 EQS News ID: 2409150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 01, 2026 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)