DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 28-Sep-2026 / 13:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 21 September 2026 - 25 September 2026. Date Venue Volume-weighted average Aggregated Lowest price per share Highest price per share price (p) volume (p) (p) 21 September XLON 697.9649 13,552 694.0000 698.0000 2026 22 September XLON 695.0000 11,000 695.0000 695.0000 2026 23 September XLON 699.9790 10,214 698.0000 700.0000 2026 25 September XLON 699.8700 4,000 699.7400 700.0000 2026

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,131,088 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,951,427. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

28 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each Number of shares Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference trade purchased Number 21 September 2026 10:43:29 12500 698.0000 XLON 00422403077TRLO1 21 September 2026 13:03:40 108 698.0000 XLON 00422410018TRLO1 21 September 2026 13:04:06 119 694.0000 XLON 00422410033TRLO1 21 September 2026 15:31:46 275 698.0000 XLON 00422415652TRLO1 21 September 2026 15:31:50 275 698.0000 XLON 00422415653TRLO1 21 September 2026 15:31:54 275 698.0000 XLON 00422415656TRLO1 22 September 2026 14:55:11 10000 695.0000 XLON 00422626770TRLO1 22 September 2026 16:01:34 1000 695.0000 XLON 00422631179TRLO1 23 September 2026 09:43:12 10000 700.0000 XLON 00422869752TRLO1 23 September 2026 13:57:21 29 700.0000 XLON 00422946539TRLO1 23 September 2026 13:57:21 78 700.0000 XLON 00422946540TRLO1 23 September 2026 14:02:31 78 698.0000 XLON 00422946884TRLO1 23 September 2026 14:02:31 29 698.0000 XLON 00422946885TRLO1 25 September 2026 14:35:50 2000 700.0000 XLON 00423623451TRLO1 25 September 2026 15:35:57 2000 699.7400 XLON 00423625503TRLO1

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 444669 EQS News ID: 2406382 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)