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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 08:07
8,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,60014:57
Dow Jones News
28.09.2026 14:45 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
28-Sep-2026 / 13:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the 
"Programme") between 21 September 2026 - 25 September 2026. 
 
Date       Venue  Volume-weighted average   Aggregated    Lowest price per share Highest price per share 
             price (p)          volume      (p)           (p) 
 
 
21 September   XLON   697.9649          13,552      694.0000        698.0000 
2026 
 
 
22 September   XLON   695.0000          11,000      695.0000        695.0000 
2026 
 
 
23 September   XLON   699.9790          10,214      698.0000        700.0000 
2026 
 
 
25 September   XLON   699.8700          4,000      699.7400        700.0000 
2026

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,131,088 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,951,427. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

28 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Date and time of each   Number of shares     Price (pence per share) Trading Venue  Transaction Reference 
trade           purchased                             Number 
 
 
21 September 2026 10:43:29 12500           698.0000        XLON      00422403077TRLO1 
 
21 September 2026 13:03:40 108            698.0000        XLON      00422410018TRLO1 
 
21 September 2026 13:04:06 119            694.0000        XLON      00422410033TRLO1 
 
21 September 2026 15:31:46 275            698.0000        XLON      00422415652TRLO1 
 
21 September 2026 15:31:50 275            698.0000        XLON      00422415653TRLO1 
 
21 September 2026 15:31:54 275            698.0000        XLON      00422415656TRLO1 
 
22 September 2026 14:55:11 10000           695.0000        XLON      00422626770TRLO1 
 
22 September 2026 16:01:34 1000           695.0000        XLON      00422631179TRLO1 
 
23 September 2026 09:43:12 10000           700.0000        XLON      00422869752TRLO1 
 
23 September 2026 13:57:21 29            700.0000        XLON      00422946539TRLO1 
 
23 September 2026 13:57:21 78            700.0000        XLON      00422946540TRLO1 
 
23 September 2026 14:02:31 78            698.0000        XLON      00422946884TRLO1 
 
23 September 2026 14:02:31 29            698.0000        XLON      00422946885TRLO1 
 
25 September 2026 14:35:50 2000           700.0000        XLON      00423623451TRLO1 
 
25 September 2026 15:35:57 2000           699.7400        XLON      00423625503TRLO1

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 444669 
EQS News ID:  2406382 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2406382&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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