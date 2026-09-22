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WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
24.09.26 | 15:16
169,14 Euro
+0,13 % +0,22
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
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WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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168,22169,1416:05
167,48168,5415:39
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 15:36 Uhr
305 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Neeyamo Brings India Payroll Into the Workday Experience

Workday Payroll provided by Neeyamo enables Workday customers to manage India payroll through a unified Workday contract and experience.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a leading global payroll technology provider, today announced an extended partnership with Workday to introduce Workday Payroll provided by Neeyamo. The new offering enables Workday customers with employees in India to process India payroll from within the Workday experience and is available through a single Workday contract.

Organizations with employees in India can now extend their Workday payroll footprint through Workday Payroll provided by Neeyamo. The offering builds on the native payroll capabilities in Workday, enabling organizations to manage India payroll through a unified Workday experience while simplifying procurement, improving compliance, and reducing operational complexity.

The solution enables customers to purchase India payroll directly through a single Workday contract while benefiting from certified integration with Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC), synchronized HR and payroll data, and localized statutory updates and payroll compliance support managed through Neeyamo Payroll. Customers requiring end-to-end payroll operations also have the flexibility to engage Neeyamo separately for implementation and managed payroll services.

"Organizations expanding into India need payroll that combines local regulatory expertise with the simplicity of a unified enterprise platform. Workday Payroll provided by Neeyamo brings together the Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) platform and Neeyamo's India payroll technology to help customers manage compliant payroll without adding operational complexity," said Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering a seamless payroll experience that scales with their global growth," he added.

"India continues to be a strategic market for many multinational organizations, making localized payroll capabilities increasingly important. Organizations operating in India require payroll capabilities that meet local regulatory requirements while remaining connected to their global HR strategy. Workday Payroll provided by Neeyamo expands the choice available to our customers, enabling them to manage India payroll through a unified Workday experience while leveraging trusted local payroll expertise," said Sunil Jose, President, Workday India.

"Neeyamo's continued investment in global payroll innovation reflects its deep commitment to helping enterprise organizations scale globally without adding complexity. By extending its localized payroll capabilities for India into the Workday experience, it gives businesses a more unified path to expand, stay compliant, operate, and scale with confidence," said Pete A. Tiliakos, Principal Analyst, Payroll Influences.

As organizations continue to expand their workforce in India, managing payroll alongside evolving statutory and regulatory requirements remains a significant challenge. Workday Payroll provided by Neeyamo integrates the Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) platform with Neeyamo's payroll technology to deliver a seamless, integrated payroll experience for India.

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading global payroll technology provider, enabling multinational organizations to process payroll natively across 160+ countries through an AI-enabled unified payroll platform. The platform delivers payroll, time, absence, and compliance capabilities while integrating seamlessly with leading HCM ecosystems. Learn more at www.neeyamo.com or reach us at irene.jones@neeyamo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neeyamo-brings-india-payroll-into-the-workday-experience-302884895.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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