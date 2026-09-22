KeyBank Foundation Makes $250,000 Investment in Veterans Outreach Center to Support Workforce Development Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation is investing $250,000 in Veterans Outreach Center to support local veterans transitioning from military service, navigating career change, or re-entering the workforce through its Workforce Development Program.

Founded in 1973 by returning Vietnam veterans, Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) is the nation's oldest community-based human service organization dedicated to stabilizing the lives of veterans. VOC's whole-person approach addresses the challenges veterans face after military service by providing programs designed to meet the continuously changing needs of veterans. These programs address the social determinants of health that disproportionately affect veterans, including housing instability, behavioral health challenges, unemployment, food insecurity, and legal barriers. By providing wraparound services in a non-clinical, veteran-centered environment, VOC ensures no veteran navigates the transition alone.

"Veterans bring valuable leadership skills, discipline, and experience to the workforce, yet many can face challenges when transitioning their military service into civilian careers," said Vince Lecce, KeyBank Rochester Market President. "Veterans Outreach Center has built a proven model that helps veterans navigate that transition while connecting our local employers with skilled talent. We're proud to support an organization that is helping veterans achieve long-term economic stability and strengthening the workforce across our region."

The Workforce Development Program aims to serve veterans facing barriers to employment including difficulty translating military experience into civilian credentials, lack of professional networks outside the military, and challenges including housing instability, behavioral health needs, and legal barriers. Veterans of all backgrounds and military eras are served free of charge, regardless of discharge status or VA eligibility. Family members of veterans benefit as well through the economic stability that quality employment provides. Funds from the KeyBank Foundation grant will be used within the Workforce Development Program to stabilize the career services, training, and employer engagement infrastructure, and to grow the skilled trades and apprenticeship pathways that represent the most significant wage advancement opportunity in the current Finger Lakes labor market.

"KeyBank's $250,000 investment in our Workforce Development Program will go a long way toward helping us provide immediate job placement and long-term professional planning for our local veterans," Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army veteran Laura Heltz said. "It also allows us to help hiring businesses identify veteran talent. As someone who was told my military experience didn't count as work experience, I know what it's like to struggle to find meaningful work after separating from the military. And, it's one of the many reasons why I'm so passionate about serving veterans. It's because of incredible partners like KeyBank that we're able to continue our important work."

"What stands out about Veterans Outreach Center's work is that they aren't creating potential, they're helping veterans recognize and build on what they already have. The leadership, resilience, and problem-solving skills developed through military service are incredibly valuable, but they don't always translate neatly into civilian careers. VOC helps bridge that gap, making sure talent doesn't go overlooked simply because the pathway isn't obvious," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility Officer in Rochester. "This program provides practical support, but it also creates momentum, helping people move from uncertainty toward opportunity."

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $1.2 billion in investments in Rochester, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities and transformative philanthropy.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-makes-250-000-investment-in-veterans-outreach-cen-1225296